Top Ten Earning Middleweights

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC Fight Night: Lawler vs dos Anjos)

Total Show Win Bonus
1 Georges St-Pierre*  $  2,500,000  $      2,500,000  $          –
2 Anderson Silva*  $     800,000  $         600,000  $  200,000
3 Chris Weidman*  $     550,000  $         275,000  $  275,000
4 Vitor Belfort*  $     500,000  $         300,000  $  200,000
5 Robert Whittaker  $     350,000  $         350,000  $          –
5 Yoel Romero  $     350,000  $         350,000  $          –
7 Rashad Evans  $     285,000  $         150,000  $  135,000
8 Michael Bisping*  $     250,000  $         250,000  $          –
9 Johny Hendricks*  $     200,000  $         100,000  $  100,000
9 Lyoto Machida*  $     200,000  $         200,000  $          –

