(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC Fight Night: Lawler vs dos Anjos)

Top Ten Earning Middleweights

Total Show Win Bonus 1 Georges St-Pierre* $ 2,500,000 $ 2,500,000 $ – 2 Anderson Silva* $ 800,000 $ 600,000 $ 200,000 3 Chris Weidman* $ 550,000 $ 275,000 $ 275,000 4 Vitor Belfort* $ 500,000 $ 300,000 $ 200,000 5 Robert Whittaker $ 350,000 $ 350,000 $ – 5 Yoel Romero $ 350,000 $ 350,000 $ – 7 Rashad Evans $ 285,000 $ 150,000 $ 135,000 8 Michael Bisping* $ 250,000 $ 250,000 $ – 9 Johny Hendricks* $ 200,000 $ 100,000 $ 100,000 9 Lyoto Machida* $ 200,000 $ 200,000 $ –

