(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)
Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight
(updated after UFC Fight Night: Lawler vs dos Anjos)
Top Ten Earning Middleweights
|Total
|Show
|Win Bonus
|1
|Georges St-Pierre*
|$ 2,500,000
|$ 2,500,000
|$ –
|2
|Anderson Silva*
|$ 800,000
|$ 600,000
|$ 200,000
|3
|Chris Weidman*
|$ 550,000
|$ 275,000
|$ 275,000
|4
|Vitor Belfort*
|$ 500,000
|$ 300,000
|$ 200,000
|5
|Robert Whittaker
|$ 350,000
|$ 350,000
|$ –
|5
|Yoel Romero
|$ 350,000
|$ 350,000
|$ –
|7
|Rashad Evans
|$ 285,000
|$ 150,000
|$ 135,000
|8
|Michael Bisping*
|$ 250,000
|$ 250,000
|$ –
|9
|Johny Hendricks*
|$ 200,000
|$ 100,000
|$ 100,000
|9
|Lyoto Machida*
|$ 200,000
|$ 200,000
|$ –
Other weight classes:
Flyweights
Bantamweights
Featherweights
Lightweights
Welterweights
Light Heavyweights
Heavyweights
Women’s
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Top Ten Earning Middleweights