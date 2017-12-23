NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 11: Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts during UFC 205 Weigh-ins at Madison Square Garden on November 11, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
(updated after UFC Fight Night: Lawler vs dos Anjos)
Top Ten Earning Lightweights
|Total
|Show
|Win Bonus
|1
|Khabib Nurmagomedov
|$ 500,000
|$ 500,000
|$ –
|1
|Tony Ferguson
|$ 500,000
|$ 250,000
|$ 250,000
|3
|Kevin Lee
|$ 300,000
|$ 250,000
|$ 50,000
|4
|Anthony Pettis
|$ 270,000
|$ 135,000
|$ 135,000
|5
|Justin Gaethje*
|$ 200,000
|$ 100,000
|$ 100,000
|6
|Jim Miller*
|$ 142,000
|$ 71,000
|$ 71,000
|7
|Dustin Poirier
|$ 130,000
|$ 65,000
|$ 65,000
|8
|Joe Lauzon
|$ 124,000
|$ 62,000
|$ 62,000
|9
|Sage Northcutt
|$ 120,000
|$ 60,000
|$ 60,000
|10
|Clay Guida
|$ 114,000
|$ 57,000
|$ 57,000
Other weight classes:
