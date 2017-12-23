NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 11: Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts during UFC 205 Weigh-ins at Madison Square Garden on November 11, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

(updated after UFC Fight Night: Lawler vs dos Anjos)

Top Ten Earning Lightweights

Total Show Win Bonus 1 Khabib Nurmagomedov $ 500,000 $ 500,000 $ – 1 Tony Ferguson $ 500,000 $ 250,000 $ 250,000 3 Kevin Lee $ 300,000 $ 250,000 $ 50,000 4 Anthony Pettis $ 270,000 $ 135,000 $ 135,000 5 Justin Gaethje* $ 200,000 $ 100,000 $ 100,000 6 Jim Miller* $ 142,000 $ 71,000 $ 71,000 7 Dustin Poirier $ 130,000 $ 65,000 $ 65,000 8 Joe Lauzon $ 124,000 $ 62,000 $ 62,000 9 Sage Northcutt $ 120,000 $ 60,000 $ 60,000 10 Clay Guida $ 114,000 $ 57,000 $ 57,000

