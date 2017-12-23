The Sports Daily > MMA Manifesto
NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 11: Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts during UFC 205 Weigh-ins at Madison Square Garden on November 11, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

(updated after UFC Fight Night: Lawler vs dos Anjos)

Top Ten Earning Lightweights

Total Show Win Bonus
1 Khabib Nurmagomedov  $       500,000  $        500,000  $                    –
1 Tony Ferguson  $       500,000  $        250,000  $            250,000
3 Kevin Lee  $       300,000  $        250,000  $              50,000
4 Anthony Pettis  $       270,000  $        135,000  $            135,000
5 Justin Gaethje*  $       200,000  $        100,000  $            100,000
6 Jim Miller*  $       142,000  $          71,000  $              71,000
7 Dustin Poirier  $       130,000  $          65,000  $              65,000
8 Joe Lauzon  $       124,000  $          62,000  $              62,000
9 Sage Northcutt  $       120,000  $          60,000  $              60,000
10 Clay Guida  $       114,000  $          57,000  $              57,000

Other weight classes:

