LAS VEGAS, NV – JULY 9: Mark Hunt prepares to enter the Octagon against Brock Lesnar during the UFC 200 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 9, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

Updated after UFC Fight Night: Lawler vs dos Anjos

Top Ten Earning Heavyweights

Total Show Win Bonus 1 Alistair Overeem* $ 850,000 $ 850,000 $ – 2 Mark Hunt $ 750,000 $ 750,000 $ – 3 Stipe Miocic* $ 600,000 $ 600,000 $ – 4 Fabricio Werdum* $ 425,000 $ 300,000 $ 125,000 5 Junior dos Santos* $ 400,000 $ 400,000 $ – 6 Andrei Arlovski* $ 250,000 $ 250,000 $ – 6 Derrick Lewis $ 250,000 $ 125,000 $ 125,000 8 Travis Browne $ 240,000 $ 120,000 $ 120,000 9 Stefan Struve* $ 88,000 $ 44,000 $ 44,000 10 Francis Ngannou* $ 80,000 $ 40,000 $ 40,000 10 Marcin Tybura* $ 80,000 $ 40,000 $ 40,000



Other weight classes: