LAS VEGAS, NV – JULY 9: Mark Hunt prepares to enter the Octagon against Brock Lesnar during the UFC 200 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 9, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

Updated after UFC Fight Night: Lawler vs dos Anjos

Top Ten Earning Heavyweights

Total Show Win Bonus
1 Alistair Overeem*  $         850,000  $         850,000  $           –
2 Mark Hunt  $         750,000  $         750,000  $           –
3 Stipe Miocic*  $         600,000  $         600,000  $           –
4 Fabricio Werdum*  $         425,000  $         300,000  $   125,000
5 Junior dos Santos*  $         400,000  $         400,000  $           –
6 Andrei Arlovski*  $         250,000  $         250,000  $           –
6 Derrick Lewis  $         250,000  $         125,000  $   125,000
8 Travis Browne  $         240,000  $         120,000  $   120,000
9 Stefan Struve*  $           88,000  $           44,000  $     44,000
10 Francis Ngannou*  $           80,000  $           40,000  $     40,000
10 Marcin Tybura*  $           80,000  $           40,000  $     40,000


Other weight classes:

