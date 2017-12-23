LAS VEGAS, NV – JULY 9: Mark Hunt prepares to enter the Octagon against Brock Lesnar during the UFC 200 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 9, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)
(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)
Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight
Updated after UFC Fight Night: Lawler vs dos Anjos
Top Ten Earning Heavyweights
|Total
|Show
|Win Bonus
|1
|Alistair Overeem*
|$ 850,000
|$ 850,000
|$ –
|2
|Mark Hunt
|$ 750,000
|$ 750,000
|$ –
|3
|Stipe Miocic*
|$ 600,000
|$ 600,000
|$ –
|4
|Fabricio Werdum*
|$ 425,000
|$ 300,000
|$ 125,000
|5
|Junior dos Santos*
|$ 400,000
|$ 400,000
|$ –
|6
|Andrei Arlovski*
|$ 250,000
|$ 250,000
|$ –
|6
|Derrick Lewis
|$ 250,000
|$ 125,000
|$ 125,000
|8
|Travis Browne
|$ 240,000
|$ 120,000
|$ 120,000
|9
|Stefan Struve*
|$ 88,000
|$ 44,000
|$ 44,000
|10
|Francis Ngannou*
|$ 80,000
|$ 40,000
|$ 40,000
|10
|Marcin Tybura*
|$ 80,000
|$ 40,000
|$ 40,000
Other weight classes:
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Top Ten Earning Heavyweights