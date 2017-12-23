The Sports Daily > MMA Manifesto
(Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC Fight Night: Lawler vs dos Anjos)

Top Ten Earning Flyweights

Total Show Win Bonus
1 Demetrious Johnson  $370,000  $370,000  $          –
2 Ray Borg  $100,000  $100,000  $          –
3 Henry Cejudo*  $  90,000  $  55,000  $    35,000
4 John Moraga  $  68,000  $  34,000  $    34,000
5 Louis Smolka*  $  64,000  $  32,000  $    32,000
6 Sergio Pettis*  $  60,000  $  30,000  $    30,000
7 Wilson Reis*  $  58,000  $  29,000  $    29,000
8 John Moraga  $  56,000  $  28,000  $    28,000
9 Dustin Ortiz  $  48,000  $  24,000  $    24,000
10 Jussier Formiga*  $  38,000  $  19,000  $    19,000
10 Tim Elliott*  $  38,000  $  19,000  $    19,000

