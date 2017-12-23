(Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)
(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)
Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight
(updated after UFC Fight Night: Lawler vs dos Anjos)
Top Ten Earning Flyweights
|Total
|Show
|Win Bonus
|1
|Demetrious Johnson
|$370,000
|$370,000
|$ –
|2
|Ray Borg
|$100,000
|$100,000
|$ –
|3
|Henry Cejudo*
|$ 90,000
|$ 55,000
|$ 35,000
|4
|John Moraga
|$ 68,000
|$ 34,000
|$ 34,000
|5
|Louis Smolka*
|$ 64,000
|$ 32,000
|$ 32,000
|6
|Sergio Pettis*
|$ 60,000
|$ 30,000
|$ 30,000
|7
|Wilson Reis*
|$ 58,000
|$ 29,000
|$ 29,000
|8
|John Moraga
|$ 56,000
|$ 28,000
|$ 28,000
|9
|Dustin Ortiz
|$ 48,000
|$ 24,000
|$ 24,000
|10
|Jussier Formiga*
|$ 38,000
|$ 19,000
|$ 19,000
|10
|Tim Elliott*
|$ 38,000
|$ 19,000
|$ 19,000
