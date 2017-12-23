





(Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC Fight Night: Lawler vs dos Anjos)

Top Ten Earning Flyweights

Total Show Win Bonus 1 Demetrious Johnson $370,000 $370,000 $ – 2 Ray Borg $100,000 $100,000 $ – 3 Henry Cejudo* $ 90,000 $ 55,000 $ 35,000 4 John Moraga $ 68,000 $ 34,000 $ 34,000 5 Louis Smolka* $ 64,000 $ 32,000 $ 32,000 6 Sergio Pettis* $ 60,000 $ 30,000 $ 30,000 7 Wilson Reis* $ 58,000 $ 29,000 $ 29,000 8 John Moraga $ 56,000 $ 28,000 $ 28,000 9 Dustin Ortiz $ 48,000 $ 24,000 $ 24,000 10 Jussier Formiga* $ 38,000 $ 19,000 $ 19,000 10 Tim Elliott* $ 38,000 $ 19,000 $ 19,000

