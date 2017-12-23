The Sports Daily > MMA Manifesto
Top Ten Earning Featherweights

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

Updated after UFC Fight Night: Lawler vs dos Anjos

Total Show Win Bonus
1 Frankie Edgar*  $   400,000  $   200,000  $  200,000
1 Max Holloway*  $   400,000  $   400,000
3 B.J. Penn  $   300,000  $   150,000  $  150,000
4 Gilbert Melendez  $   200,000  $   200,000  $          –
5 Jose Aldo*  $   200,000  $   200,000  $          –
6 Cub Swanson  $   152,000  $     76,000  $    76,000
7 Jeremy Stephens*  $   114,000  $     57,000  $    57,000
8 Clay Guida  $   110,000  $     55,000  $    55,000
9 Renan Barao  $   106,000  $     53,000  $    53,000
9 Ricardo Lamas*  $   106,000  $     53,000  $    53,000

