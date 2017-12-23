(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

Updated after UFC Fight Night: Lawler vs dos Anjos

Top Ten Earning Featherweights

Total Show Win Bonus 1 Frankie Edgar* $ 400,000 $ 200,000 $ 200,000 1 Max Holloway* $ 400,000 $ 400,000 3 B.J. Penn $ 300,000 $ 150,000 $ 150,000 4 Gilbert Melendez $ 200,000 $ 200,000 $ – 5 Jose Aldo* $ 200,000 $ 200,000 $ – 6 Cub Swanson $ 152,000 $ 76,000 $ 76,000 7 Jeremy Stephens* $ 114,000 $ 57,000 $ 57,000 8 Clay Guida $ 110,000 $ 55,000 $ 55,000 9 Renan Barao $ 106,000 $ 53,000 $ 53,000 9 Ricardo Lamas* $ 106,000 $ 53,000 $ 53,000

