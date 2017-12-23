(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)
Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight
Updated after UFC Fight Night: Lawler vs dos Anjos
Top Ten Earning Featherweights
|Total
|Show
|Win Bonus
|1
|Frankie Edgar*
|$ 400,000
|$ 200,000
|$ 200,000
|1
|Max Holloway*
|$ 400,000
|$ 400,000
|3
|B.J. Penn
|$ 300,000
|$ 150,000
|$ 150,000
|4
|Gilbert Melendez
|$ 200,000
|$ 200,000
|$ –
|5
|Jose Aldo*
|$ 200,000
|$ 200,000
|$ –
|6
|Cub Swanson
|$ 152,000
|$ 76,000
|$ 76,000
|7
|Jeremy Stephens*
|$ 114,000
|$ 57,000
|$ 57,000
|8
|Clay Guida
|$ 110,000
|$ 55,000
|$ 55,000
|9
|Renan Barao
|$ 106,000
|$ 53,000
|$ 53,000
|9
|Ricardo Lamas*
|$ 106,000
|$ 53,000
|$ 53,000
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Top Ten Earning Featherweights