LAS VEGAS, NV – DECEMBER 30: Cody Garbrandt reacts to his victory over Dominick Cruz in their UFC bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 207 event on December 30, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated info)
Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight
Updated after UFC Fight Night: Lawler vs dos Anjos
|Total
|Show
|Win Bonus
|1
|Cody Garbrandt*
|$ 350,000
|$ 350,000
|$ –
|1
|Dominick Cruz
|$ 350,000
|$ 350,000
|$ –
|3
|T.J. Dillashaw*
|$ 200,000
|$ 200,000
|$ –
|4
|Marlon Moraes
|$ 146,000
|$ 73,000
|$ 73,000
|5
|Raphael Assuncao
|$ 100,000
|$ 50,000
|$ 50,000
|6
|John Lineker*
|$ 86,000
|$ 43,000
|$ 43,000
|7
|John Dodson
|$ 82,000
|$ 41,000
|$ 41,000
|8
|Iuri Alcantara
|$ 78,000
|$ 39,000
|$ 39,000
|8
|Takeya Mizugaki
|$ 78,000
|$ 39,000
|$ 39,000
|10
|Aljamain Sterling
|$ 72,000
|$ 36,000
|$ 36,000
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Top Ten Earning Bantamweights