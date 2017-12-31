Holly Holm Career Earnings

(UFC earnings only – doesn’t include undisclosed bonuses or PPV earnings)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC 184 – Feb 28/15 – W (Pennington) – $50,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Mir vs Duffee – Jul 15/15 – W (Reneau) – $52,500 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 193 – Nov 15/15 – W (Rousey) – $180,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 196 – Mar 5/16 – L (Tate) – $540,000 ($500,000 to show, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC on Fox: Holm vs Shevchenko – Jul 23/16 – L (Shevchenko) – $32,500 ($30,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 208 – Feb 11/17 – L (de Randamie) – $180,000 ($150,000 to show, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Correia – Jun 17/17 – W (Correia) – $115,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 219 – Dec 30/17 – L (Cyborg) – $380,000 ($300,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Total Career Earnings: $1,530,000