Carlos Condit Scouting Report

Vitals

6’2″ 170 lbs (Welterweight)

76″ reach, Orthodox

April 26, 1984

Record

30-10 (UFC: 7-6)

Current Streak

2 straight losses

Training

Brown Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Black belt in Gaidojutsu

Championships Held

WEC Welterweight Champion: 2007-2008 (three successful title defenses)

UFC Interim Welterweight Champion: 2012 (no title defenses)

Strengths

– very experienced

– long reach

– very well coached

– finishes fights

– knockout power

– great submission artist

– great cardio

– great at passing guard

– solid striking defense

– terrific chin – never been knocked out

– versatile striker

– great at scrambling

– very aggressive fighter – pushes pace

– kicks with power & versatility

– likes to throw unorthodox strikes (spinning back fists, kicks from strange angles, etc.)

– fights out of a great fight camp

Weaknesses

– has been susceptible to submissions

– not a very accurate striker

– poor takedown defense

– not an exceptional wrestler

– poor striking defense

– has been inactive for over a year

Synopsis

Hard to come up with too many holes in The Natural Born Killer’s game – Carlos Condit is a solid fighter in pretty much all aspects of the game.