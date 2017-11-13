UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women’s Featherweights/Bantamweights – Nov 13/17

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Women’s Featherweights & Bantamweights
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is previous ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Amanda Nunes
|293
|2
|2
|6
|Ronda Rousey
|289.5
|3
|3
|3
|Holly Holm
|132
|4
|4
|Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino
|113.5
|5
|5
|10
|Germaine de Randamie
|93.5
|6
|7
|8
|Sara McMann
|73
|6
|8
|2
|Valentina Shevchenko
|73
|8
|9
|13
|Marion Reneau
|69.5
|9
|10
|9
|Ketlen Vieira
|53
|10
|11
|4
|Julianna Pena
|49
|11
|12
|16
|Leslie Smith
|43
|12
|13
|11
|Alexis Davis
|36.5
|13
|14
|12
|Liz Carmouche
|29.5
|14
|15
|Sarah Moras
|29
|15
|16
|Ashlee Evans-Smith
|27
|16
|17
|15
|Bethe Correia
|26.5
|17
|NR
|Aspen Ladd
|25
|18
|18
|Lauren Murphy
|22.5
|19
|19
|Jessica Eye
|12
|20
|20
|14
|Katlyn Chookagian
|9
|21
|21
|Lina Lansberg
|4.5
|22
|22
|Amanda Lemos
|0
|22
|23
|Gina Mazany
|0
|22
|23
|Irene Aldana
|0
|22
|23
|Talita Bernardo
|0
|22
|23
|Tonya Evinger
|0
|22
|23
|Veronica Macedo
|0
