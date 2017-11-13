The Sports Daily > MMA Manifesto
UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women’s Featherweights/Bantamweights – Nov 13/17

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Women’s Featherweights & Bantamweights

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is previous ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC   Total
Rank Rank Rank    
1 1 1 Amanda Nunes 293
2 2 6 Ronda Rousey 289.5
3 3 3 Holly Holm 132
4 4 Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino 113.5
5 5 10 Germaine de Randamie 93.5
6 7 8 Sara McMann 73
6 8 2 Valentina Shevchenko 73
8 9 13 Marion Reneau 69.5
9 10 9 Ketlen Vieira 53
10 11 4 Julianna Pena 49
11 12 16 Leslie Smith 43
12 13 11 Alexis Davis 36.5
13 14 12 Liz Carmouche 29.5
14 15 Sarah Moras 29
15 16 Ashlee Evans-Smith 27
16 17 15 Bethe Correia 26.5
17 NR Aspen Ladd 25
18 18 Lauren Murphy 22.5
19 19 Jessica Eye 12
20 20 14 Katlyn Chookagian 9
21 21 Lina Lansberg 4.5
22 22 Amanda Lemos 0
22 23 Gina Mazany 0
22 23 Irene Aldana 0
22 23 Talita Bernardo 0
22 23 Tonya Evinger 0
22 23 Veronica Macedo 0

Check back Friday for our women’s flyweight/strawweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Flyweights/Strawweights
Pound for Pound

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women’s Featherweights/Bantamweights – Nov 13/17