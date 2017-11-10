UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Flyweights: Nov 10/17

PHOENIX, AZ – DECEMBER 13: John Moraga (top) punches Willie Gates in their flyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at the at U.S. Airways Center on December 13, 2014 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Flyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Demetrious Johnson 524 2 2 2 Joseph Benavidez 112.5 3 3 3 Henry Cejudo 82 4 5 8 Brandon Moreno 73 5 4 4 Ray Borg 70 6 6 14 Louis Smolka 67 7 7 5 Sergio Pettis 66.5 8 13 11 John Moraga 61 8 8 6 Jussier Formiga 61 10 9 10 Dustin Ortiz 51 11 10 9 Ben Nguyen 49.5 12 15 16 Deiveson Figueiredo 46 12 11 Ryan Benoit 46 12 11 Ulka Sasaki 46 15 14 7 Wilson Reis 41 16 16 Hector Sandoval 30.5 17 17 13 Alexandre Pantoja 29.5 18 18 Justin Scoggins 29 19 19 Joseph Morales 25 20 21 12 Tim Elliott 21.5 21 19 Marco Beltran 18 22 27 Matt Schnell 10 23 23 15 Magomed Bibulatov 9 24 24 Naoki Inoue 5 25 24 Jarred Brooks 4.5 25 26 Jenel Lausa 4.5 27 27 Ashkan Mokhtarian 0 27 27 Carls John de Tomas 0 27 27 Eric Shelton 0 27 27 Roberto Sanchez 0

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Women’s Featherweights/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights/Strawweights

Pound for Pound