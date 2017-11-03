UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Nov 3/17

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 12: Jeremy Stephens of the United States (right) fights against Frankie Edgar of the United States in their featherweight bout during the UFC 205 event at Madison Square Garden on November 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images )

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Featherweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rankings, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 2 Jose Aldo 421 2 2 1 Max Holloway 370 3 3 3 Frankie Edgar 224 4 4 4 Ricardo Lamas 203 5 5 7 Brian Ortega 168 6 6 6 Chan Sung Jung 160 7 7 10 Darren Elkins 148 8 8 Renan Barao 127.5 9 9 Charles Oliveira 120 10 10 15 Myles Jury 110.5 11 11 9 Jeremy Stephens 97 12 12 Chas Skelly 96 13 13 5 Cub Swanson 88 14 14 13 Doo Ho Choi 85 15 15 8 Yair Rodriguez 82.5 16 16 16 Jason Knight 80 17 17 B.J. Penn 75 18 18 12 Dennis Bermudez 74 19 19 Ryan Hall 64.5 20 21 Godofredo Pepey 58.5 21 22 Alex Caceres 58 22 24 Gilbert Melendez 48 23 NR Felipe Arantes 46.5 24 25 Dennis Siver 45 25 26 Arnold Allen 42.5 26 27 Shane Burgos 40.5 27 28 14 Mirsad Bektic 39.5 28 29 Andre Fili 38 29 30 Gabriel Benitez 36.5 29 30 Makwan Amirkhani 36.5 31 32 11 Renato Moicano 35.5 32 33 Humberto Bandenay 30 32 34 Teruto Ishihara 30 34 35 Enrique Barzola 28 34 35 Jimy Hettes 28 36 NR Jared Gordon 25 36 NR Josh Emmett 25 36 37 Zabit Magomedsharipov 25 39 39 Gray Maynard 23 40 40 Martin Bravo 22.5 41 41 Artem Lobov 19.5 42 42 Jeremy Kennedy 18 42 42 Mizuto Hirota 18 44 44 Nick Hein 16.5 45 45 Rick Glenn 14.5 46 46 Alexander Volkanovski 14 47 47 Calvin Kattar 10 48 48 Kyle Bochniak 9 49 49 Charles Rosa 8 50 51 Chris Gruetzemacher 4.5 50 51 Gavin Tucker 4.5 52 53 Michel Quinones 0 52 53 Mike Santiago 0 52 53 Rolando Dy 0 52 53 Terrion Ware 0

