UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Nov 6/17

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Bantamweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 3 T.J. Dillashaw 434.5 2 2 2 Dominick Cruz 299 3 3 1 Cody Garbrandt 207 4 4 6 John Lineker 149 5 5 4 Jimmie Rivera 129.5 6 6 8 Aljamain Sterling 126 7 7 Joe Soto 121 8 11 12 Pedro Munhoz 117.5 9 NR 7 Bryan Caraway 114 10 8 13 Eddie Wineland 106 11 9 5 Raphael Assuncao 94.5 12 15 Brian Kelleher 81 13 10 15 Rob Font 76 14 12 Rani Yahya 69.5 15 13 11 Thomas Almeida 64.5 16 14 9 John Dodson 63.5 17 16 Iuri Alcantara 57 18 19 14 Matthew Lopez 48 19 20 Mitch Gagnon 46.5 20 21 Russell Doane 45 21 18 Marlon Vera 43 22 39 Ricardo Ramas 34.5 23 22 Damian Stasiak 33.5 23 23 Frankie Saenz 33.5 25 23 Chris Holdsworth 32.5 25 23 Jose Alberto Quinonez 32.5 25 23 Kyung Ho Kang 32.5 28 27 Diego Rivas 31 29 28 Alejandro Perez 30 30 29 Luke Sanders 27 30 29 Patrick Williams 27 32 31 16 Johnny Eduardo 26 33 33 Ian Entwistle 22.5 33 NR Tom Duquesnoy 22.5 35 34 Douglas Silva de Andrade 22 36 35 Henry Briones 17.5 37 NR Cody Stamman 14.5 38 36 Guido Cannetti 10 39 37 Brett Johns 9.5 40 38 Augusto Mendes 9 41 39 Aiemann Zahabi 4.5 41 41 Albert Morales 4.5 41 41 Davey Grant 4.5 44 43 Andre Soukhamthath 0 44 43 Kwan Ho Kwak 0 44 43 10 Marlon Moraes 0 44 43 Norifumi ‘Kid’ Yamamoto 0

