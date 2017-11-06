UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Nov 6/17

in their bantamweight bout during the UFC 217 event at Madison Square Garden on November 4, 2017 in New York City.
There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Bantamweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|3
|T.J. Dillashaw
|434.5
|2
|2
|2
|Dominick Cruz
|299
|3
|3
|1
|Cody Garbrandt
|207
|4
|4
|6
|John Lineker
|149
|5
|5
|4
|Jimmie Rivera
|129.5
|6
|6
|8
|Aljamain Sterling
|126
|7
|7
|Joe Soto
|121
|8
|11
|12
|Pedro Munhoz
|117.5
|9
|NR
|7
|Bryan Caraway
|114
|10
|8
|13
|Eddie Wineland
|106
|11
|9
|5
|Raphael Assuncao
|94.5
|12
|15
|Brian Kelleher
|81
|13
|10
|15
|Rob Font
|76
|14
|12
|Rani Yahya
|69.5
|15
|13
|11
|Thomas Almeida
|64.5
|16
|14
|9
|John Dodson
|63.5
|17
|16
|Iuri Alcantara
|57
|18
|19
|14
|Matthew Lopez
|48
|19
|20
|Mitch Gagnon
|46.5
|20
|21
|Russell Doane
|45
|21
|18
|Marlon Vera
|43
|22
|39
|Ricardo Ramas
|34.5
|23
|22
|Damian Stasiak
|33.5
|23
|23
|Frankie Saenz
|33.5
|25
|23
|Chris Holdsworth
|32.5
|25
|23
|Jose Alberto Quinonez
|32.5
|25
|23
|Kyung Ho Kang
|32.5
|28
|27
|Diego Rivas
|31
|29
|28
|Alejandro Perez
|30
|30
|29
|Luke Sanders
|27
|30
|29
|Patrick Williams
|27
|32
|31
|16
|Johnny Eduardo
|26
|33
|33
|Ian Entwistle
|22.5
|33
|NR
|Tom Duquesnoy
|22.5
|35
|34
|Douglas Silva de Andrade
|22
|36
|35
|Henry Briones
|17.5
|37
|NR
|Cody Stamman
|14.5
|38
|36
|Guido Cannetti
|10
|39
|37
|Brett Johns
|9.5
|40
|38
|Augusto Mendes
|9
|41
|39
|Aiemann Zahabi
|4.5
|41
|41
|Albert Morales
|4.5
|41
|41
|Davey Grant
|4.5
|44
|43
|Andre Soukhamthath
|0
|44
|43
|Kwan Ho Kwak
|0
|44
|43
|10
|Marlon Moraes
|0
|44
|43
|Norifumi ‘Kid’ Yamamoto
|0
Check back Friday for our flyweight rankings
