UFC Fight Night: Werdum vs Tybura Fight Card

UFC Fight Night: Werdum vs Tybura

Nov 19 (18th in North America), 2017

Qudos Bank Arena

Sydney, Australia

UFC Fight Night: Werdum vs Tybura Card

Main Card (FS1/TSN 5- 10:00 pm Eastern)

Heavyweights (five rounds):

Fabricio Werdum (21-7-1, #4 ranked heavyweight) vs Marcin Tybura (16-2, #9 ranked heavyweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Bec Rawlings (7-6, #19 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Jessica-Rose Clark (7-4, 1 NC)

Welterweights:

Tim Means (27-8-1, 1 NC, #21 ranked welterweight) vs Belal Muhammad (12-2, #21 ranked welterweight)

Welterweights:

Jake Matthews (11-3, #31 ranked welterweight) vs Bojan Velickovic (15-5-1, #56 ranked welterweight)

Middleweights:

Elias Theodorou (14-2, #23 ranked middleweight) vs Daniel Kelly (13-2, #14 ranked middleweight)

Featherweights:

Alexander Volkanovski (15-1, #46 ranked featherweight) vs Shane Young (11-3)

Prelims (FS1/Fight Network – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Flyweights:

Ryan Benoit (9-5, #12 ranked flyweight) vs Ashkan Mokhtarian (13-2, #27 ranked flyweight)

Lightweights:

Nik Lentz (29-8-2, 1 NC, #48 ranked lightweight) vs Will Brooks (18-3, #55 ranked lightweight)

Heavyweights:

Anthony Hamilton (15-8, #23 ranked heavyweight) vs Adam Wieczorek (8-1)

Welterweights:

Damien Brown (17-10, #71 ranked welterweight) vs Frank Camacho (20-5, #79 ranked welterweight)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:30 pm Eastern)

Women’s Strawweights:

Alex Chambers (5-2, #22 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Nadia Kassem (4-0)

Flyweights:

Jenel Lausa (7-3, #25 ranked flyweight) vs Eric Shelton (10-4, #27 ranked flyweight)

Heavyweights:

Rashad Coulter (8-2, #29 ranked heavyweight) vs Tai Tuivasa (5-0)

Betting Odds