UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Pettis
Nov 11, 2017
Ted Constant Convocation Center
Norfolk, Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Pettis Results
(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)
(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)
Main Card (FS1/TSN 5- 10:00 pm Eastern)
Lightweights (five rounds):
Dustin Poirier (21-5, 1 NC, #6 ranked lightweight)
Anthony Pettis (20-6, #4 ranked lightweight)
Welterweights:
Matt Brown (22-16, #25 ranked welterweight)**WINNER by KO (Elbow) – Round 1 (3:44)
Diego Sanchez (29-10, #27 ranked welterweight)
Heavyweights:
Junior Albini (14-2, #18 ranked heavyweight)
Andrei Arlovski (25-15, 1 NC, #13 ranked heavyweight)**WINNER by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
Middleweights:
Nate Marquardt (38-18-2, #29 ranked middleweight)
Cezar Ferreira (12-6, #36 ranked middleweight)**WINNER by Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Bantamweights:
Raphael Assuncao (25-5, #11 ranked bantamweight)**WINNER by KO (Punch) – Round 3 (1:50)
Matthew Lopez (10-1, #18 ranked bantamweight)
Lightweights:
Joe Lauzon (27-14, #22 ranked lightweight)
Clay Guida (33-14, #55 ranked lightweight)**WINNER by TKO (Punches) – Round 1 (1:07)
Prelims (FS1/Fight Network – 8:00 pm Eastern)
Bantamweights:
John Dodson (20-8, #16 ranked bantamweight)
Marlon Moraes (18-5-1, #44 ranked bantamweight)**WINNER by Split Decision (30-27, 27-30, 30-27)
Women’s Strawweights:
Tatiana Suarez (5-0, #16 ranked women’s strawweight)**WINNER by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)
Viviane Pereira (13-0, #17 ranked women’s strawweight)
Lightweights:
Sage Northcutt (8-2, #58 ranked lightweight)**WINNER by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Michel Quinones (8-2, #83 ranked lightweight)
Women’s Strawweights:
Angela Hill (7-3, #24 ranked women’s strawweight)
Nina Ansaroff (7-5, #26 ranked women’s strawweight)**WINNER by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:30 pm Eastern)
Welterweights:
Court McGee (19-6, #63 ranked welterweight)
Sean Strickland (18-2, #23 ranked welterweight)**WINNER by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Light Heavyweights:
Jake Collier (10-4, #27 ranked light heavyweight)**WINNER by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Marcel Fortuna (9-2, #38 ranked light heavyweight)
Middleweights:
Darren Stewart (7-1, 1 NC, #52 ranked middleweight)
Karl Roberson (5-0)**WINNER by Submission (RNC) – Round 1 (3:44)
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Pettis Results