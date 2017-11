UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Pettis Fight Card

UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Pettis

Nov 11, 2017

Ted Constant Convocation Center

Norfolk, Virginia

UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Pettis Card

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (FS1/TSN 5- 10:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights (five rounds):

Dustin Poirier (21-5, 1 NC, #6 ranked lightweight) vs Anthony Pettis (20-6, #4 ranked lightweight)

Welterweights:

Matt Brown (22-16, #25 ranked welterweight) vs Diego Sanchez (29-10, #27 ranked welterweight)

Heavyweights:

Junior Albini (14-2, #18 ranked heavyweight) vs Andrei Arlovski (25-15, 1 NC, #13 ranked heavyweight)

Middleweights:

Nate Marquardt (38-18-2, #29 ranked middleweight) vs Cezar Ferreira (12-6, #36 ranked middleweight)

Bantamweights:

Raphael Assuncao (25-5, #11 ranked bantamweight) vs Matthew Lopez (10-1, #18 ranked bantamweight)

Lightweights:

Joe Lauzon (27-14, #22 ranked lightweight) vs Clay Guida (33-14, #55 ranked lightweight)

Prelims (FS1/Fight Network – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Bantamweights:

John Dodson (20-8, #16 ranked bantamweight) vs Marlon Moraes (18-5-1, #44 ranked bantamweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Tatiana Suarez (5-0, #16 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Viviane Pereira (13-0, #17 ranked women’s strawweight)

Lightweights:

Sage Northcutt (8-2, #58 ranked lightweight) vs Michel Quinones (8-2, #83 ranked lightweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Angela Hill (7-3, #24 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Nina Ansaroff (7-5, #26 ranked women’s strawweight)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:30 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:

Court McGee (19-6, #63 ranked welterweight) vs Sean Strickland (18-2, #23 ranked welterweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Jake Collier (10-4, #27 ranked light heavyweight) vs Marcel Fortuna (9-2, #38 ranked light heavyweight)

Middleweights:

Darren Stewart (7-1, 1 NC, #52 ranked middleweight) vs Karl Roberson (5-0)

Betting Odds