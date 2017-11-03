UFC 217 Prelim Breakout Star: Curtis Blaydes

LAS VEGAS, NV – JULY 9: Curtis Blaydes stands in the Octagon prior to his bout against Daniel Omielanczuk during the UFC 213 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 9, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)The Prelim Breakout Star is a once per event article that helps fans get to know those who will be entertaining them from the undercard. The intention of the article is not to bring attention to the most talented guy on the preliminary card, but rather one that the common fan may have overlooked or underestimated.

While the main card is most definitely the most highly anticipated in recent memory, the prelims on this card are by far the most relevant. There is not a fight on this card that doesn’t include at least one hot prospect. So, sifting through the treasures of this card, we think we’ve found the most intriguing.

Curtis Blaydes

Nickname – Razor

Affiliation – Elevation Fight Team

From – Chicago, Illinois

Height – 6’4″

Weight – 255 lbs (Heavyweight)

Record – 7-1 (2-1 UFC)

What makes him impressive

In a division that has slowly lost the majority of its talented wrestlers, Blaydes brings back that style. He’s averaging over a takedown per round after 4 fights in his career, which includes dragging top prospect Francis Ngannou to the ground twice. His power on the takedowns is only really matched by his violence on the mat. His ground and pound is vicious and has the ability to stop just about any heavyweight if given the opening.

Why he has been overlooked

The fight with Ngannou was one that made it tough to build hype. While he looked good in spots, Ngannou was able to get the TKO due to Blaydes’ swollen eyes. However, this makes Blaydes the only one who was able to withstand Ngannou’s onslaught without being knocked out or viciously submitted. Also, his last fight with Daniel Omeilanczuk was not the most exciting, which makes it hard to build a big fan base.

What makes this a good match-up

Oleksiy Oliynyk is a talented grappler. He can submit people from either the top or bottom. However, he has never faced a guy with ground and pound that makes his work to defend himself. In the words of the great Carlson Gracie, “Punch a black belt in the face, he becomes a brown belt. Punch him again, purple…”

Record: 127 Wins, 55 Losses, 1 Draw, 2 NC, 6 Did Not Fight (DNF)