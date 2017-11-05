UFC 217 Fighter Salaries, Reebok $, Attendance & Gate

Before we go any further, we should note that the New York State Athletic Commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 22 fighters that traded blows at the event (we’re basing GSP’s purse on what Brock Lesnar earned for his comeback fight at UFC 200). But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info, especially for any fighters that made their UFC debuts at the event.

Attendance: 18,201

Gate: $6,200,000

Georges St-Pierre: $2,580,000 ($2,500,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Michael Bisping: $540,000 ($500,000 to show, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Cody Garbrandt: $390,000 ($350,000 to show, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)

T.J. Dillashaw: $280,000 ($200,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Rose Namajunas: $230,000 ($150,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Ovince Saint Preux: $166,000 ($63,000 to show, $63,000 win bonus, $25,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Joanna Jedrzejczyk: $160,000 ($120,000 to show, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Johny Hendricks: $120,000 ($100,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Jorge Masvidal: $81,000 ($66,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Stephen Thompson: $68,000 ($29,000 to show, $29,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

James Vick: $59,000 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Ricardo Ramos: $51,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $25,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Curtis Blaydes: $44,500 ($21,000 to show, $21,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Randy Brown: $37,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Aleksei Oleinik: $35,000 ($30,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Walt Harris: $33,000 ($28,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Corey Anderson: $31,000 ($26,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Paulo Costa: $30,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Mark Godbeer: $30,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Joseph Duffy: $29,000 ($24,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Mickey Gall: $27,500 ($25,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Aiemann Zahabi: $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Michał Oleksiejczuk: $10,000 (we’re assuming he got paid his show money due to fight being canceled at last minute, as is usual UFC practice)