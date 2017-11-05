UFC 217: Bisping vs St-Pierre
Nov 4, 2017
Madison Square Garden
New York City, New York
UFC 217: Bisping vs St-Pierre Results
Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)
UFC Middleweight Championship:
Michael Bisping – champion (31-7, #4 ranked middleweight)
Georges St-Pierre (25-2, #3 ranked middleweight)
UFC Bantamweight Championship:
Cody Garbrandt – champion (11-0, #3 ranked bantamweight)
T.J. Dillashaw (15-3, #1 ranked bantamweight)
UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship:
Joanna Jedrzejczyk – champion (14-0, #1 ranked women’s strawweight)
Rose Namajunas (14-2, #2 ranked women’s strawweight)
Welterweights:
Stephen Thompson (13-1-1, #6 ranked welterweight)
Jorge Masvidal (32-12, #4 ranked welterweight)
Middleweights:
Johny Hendricks (18-7, #26 ranked middleweight)
Paulo Borrachinha (10-0, #39 ranked middleweight)
Prelims (FS1 – 8:00 pm Eastern)
Lightweights:
James Vick (11-1, #13 ranked lightweight)
Joe Duffy (16-2, #43 ranked lightweight)
Heavyweights:
Walt Harris (10-5, #15 ranked heavyweight)
Mark Godbeer (12-3, #26 ranked heavyweight)
Light Heavyweights:
Ovince Saint Preux (21-10, #5 ranked light heavyweight)
Corey Anderson (10-3, #22 ranked light heavyweight)
Welterweights:
Randy Brown (9-2, #44 ranked welterweight)
Mickey Gall (4-0, #26 ranked welterweight)
Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 7:00 pm Eastern)
Heavyweights:
Aleksei Oleinik (52-10-1, #10 ranked heavyweight)
Curtis Blaydes (7-1, 1 NC, #22 ranked heavyweight) **WINNER BY TKO (DOCTOR STOPPAGE) – ROUND 2 (1:56)
Bantamweights:
Aiemann Zahabi (7-0, #39 ranked bantamweight)
Ricardo Ramos (10-1, #39 ranked bantamweight) **WINNER BY KO (SPINNING BACK ELBOW) – ROUND 3 (1:58)
