The Statistical Star of UFC 217: Walt Harris

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there. So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

Walt Harris (vs Mark Godbeer)

Key Stats:

outstruck opponent 34 to 9

55% significant strike accuracy

1 for 1 takedowns

3 guard passes

Despite technically losing the fight (via DQ), Walt Harris put dominant numbers on the board against Mark Godbeer.