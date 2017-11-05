Stephen Thompson Career Earnings

(UFC fights only, doesn’t include any PPV bonuses or other bonuses, Reebok sponsorship pay came in to effect at UFC 189)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC 143 – Feb 4/12 – W (Stittgen) – $77,000 ($6,000 to show, $6,000 win bonus, $65,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)

UFC 145 – Apr 21/12 – L (Brown) – $8,000

UFC 160 – May 25/13 – W (Burrell) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)

UFC 165 – Sept 21/13 – W (Clements) – $24,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus)*

UFC 170 – Feb 22/14 – W (Whittaker) – $78,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)

UFC 178 – Sept 27/14 – W (Cote) – $32,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Ellenberger vs Thompson – Jul 12/15 – W (Ellenberger) – $97,000 ($21,000 to show, $21,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Hendricks vs Thompson – Feb 6/16 – W (Hendricks) – $103,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: MacDonald vs Thompson – Jun 18/16 – W (MacDonald) – $59,000 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 205 – Nov 12/16 – D (Woodley) – $460,000 ($380,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 209 – Mar 4/17 – L (Woodley) – $410,000 ($380,000 to show, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 217 – Nov 4/17 – W (Masvidal) – $68,000 ($29,000 to show, $29,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

Total Career Earnings: $1,432,000