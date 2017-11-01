Rose Namajunas Scouting Report







(Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

Vitals

5’5″ 115 lbs (Women’s Strawweight)

65″ reach, Orthodox

June 29, 1992

Record

6-3 (UFC: 3-2)

Current Streak

1 straight win

Training

Black belt in Taekwondo

Black belt in Karate

Brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Championships Held

None

Strengths

– black belt in multiple disciplines

– great kickboxer

– comfortable fighting from both sides – switches stances often

– very good kicker

– incredible submission skills – submission savante, despite only being a BJJ brown belt

– pulls off difficult, unorthodox moves

– dangerous off of her back

– aggressive fighter, especially out of the gate

– very tall & long for a strawweight

– physically strong – great raw power

– very good at scrambling and getting advantageous position

– very young – still improving

– good chin

– trains at altitude

Weaknesses

– gets into brawls

– still very young & extremely inexperienced

– takedown defense needs some work

– can get caught showboating at times

– over-commits on submissions sometimes & loses position

Synopsis

The sky’s the limit for 25-year-old Rose Namajunas.