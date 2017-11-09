Rampage Jackson Re-Signs With Bellator

Just got this press release from Bellator:

LOS ANGELES – Bellator is pleased to announce that it has reached a multi-fight deal with Quinton “Rampage” Jackson (37-12), exclusively securing the talents of one of the most well-known and fan-favorite competitors in MMA history. This multi-fight deal was the result of a lengthy negotiation with Jackson’s manager Tiki Ghosn from Arsenal Sports Agency, and it promises to deliver to the Bellator fans more of the signature MMA action “Rampage” is known for.

“Rampage” is expected to return to the Bellator cage in early 2018.

Fighting out of Irvine, Calif., “Rampage” has made five appearances with Bellator, accruing an impressive mark of 4-1. His legendary career has seen him compete against some of the top names in the sport, generating a loyal army of fans along the way due to his exciting fighting style and unique personality. The former PRIDE star and UFC champion is the proud owner of epic highlight-reel slams and knockouts earned throughout his epic battles with the likes of Chuck Liddell, Dan Henderson, “King Mo,” Kevin Randleman and, perhaps most-notably, his trilogy with fellow Bellator athlete Wanderlei Silva.

The Memphis, Tenn.-native was also a coach on one of the most memorable and successful seasons of The Ultimate Fighter on Spike in 2010. Coaching opposite Rashad Evans, the season featured multiple future Bellator stars, including Matt Mitrione, Roy Nelson and the late Kimbo Slice.

“I am excited for this new beginning and looking forward to an action packed 2018,” Jackson said. “I can’t wait to get back in the cage and put on exciting fights for both the ‘Rampage’ and Bellator fans.”

“With ‘Rampage’ Jackson, you know what you’re going to get every time he steps inside the Bellator cage – an exciting fight and interest from fans all over the world,” Bellator President Scott Coker said. “I knew that keeping ‘Rampage’ with Bellator was integral to our continued growth as a promotion and I’m pleased that we were able to come to an agreement that allows us to plan some great future matchups for him.”

An avid user of the video platform and community for gamers, Twitch, via his channel “RampageIsHuman,” Jackson has managed to connect with his fans in a yet another unique way. Whether on the silver screen, in the Bellator cage or the pro wrestling ring, the 39-year-old remains one of the most-recognized stars in the sport’s history.

The addition of Jackson adds depth to an ever-growing Bellator roster, which has recently seen free agents Gegard Mousasi, Rory MacDonald, Frank Mir, Roy Nelson, Michael McDonald and current Bellator light heavyweight champ Ryan Bader join the Viacom-owned promotion.

Check out this highlight-reel featuring some of “Rampage’s” top Bellator moments: