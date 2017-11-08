MMA Fight Announcement Tracker – Nov 7/17

in their light heavyweight bout during UFC 208 at the Barclays Center on February 11, 2017 in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City.

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Every night we’ll post our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup, letting you know what fights have been announced that day. You’re welcome.

UFC

Will Brooks (19-3) vs Nik Lentz (27-8-2, 1 NC) – UFC Fight Night: Werdum vs Tybura – Nov 19th

Anthony Hamilton (15-8) vs Adam Wieczorek (8-1) – UFC Fight Night: Werdum vs Tybura – Nov 19th

Damien Brown (17-10) vs Frank Camacho (20-5) – UFC Fight Night: Werdum vs Tybura – Nov 19th

Cyril Asker (8-3) vs James Mulheron (11-2) – UFC Fight Night: Silva vs Gastelum – Nov 25th

Alex Garcia (14-4) vs Muslim Salikhov (12-1) – UFC Fight Night: Silva vs Gastelum – Nov 25th

Frankie Saenz (11-5) vs Merab Dvalishvili (7-2) – UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs Ortega – Dec 9th

Eryk Anders (9-0) vs Markus Perez (9-0) – UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs Ortega – Dec 9th

Danny Roberts (14-2) vs Sheldon Westcott (9-3-1) – UFC on Fox: Lawler vs dos Anjos – Dec 16th

Jan Blachowicz (20-7) vs Jared Cannonier (10-2) – UFC on Fox: Lawler vs dos Anjos – Dec 16th

Khabib Nurmagomedov (24-0) vs Edson Barboza (19-4) – UFC 219 – Dec 30th

Islam Makhachev (14-1) vs Gleison Tibau (32-12) – UFC 220 – Jan 20th

Invicta FC

Flyweight Championship: Jennifer Maia (14-4-1) vs Agnieszka Niedzwiedz (10-0) – Invicta FC 26 – Dec 8th