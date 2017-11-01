Michael Bisping Scouting Report

Vitals

6’2″ 185 lbs (Middleweight)

76″ reach, Orthodox

February 28, 1979

Record

30-7 (UFC: 20-7)

Current Streak

5 straight wins

Training

Brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Championships Held

Cage Rage Light Heavyweight Champion: 2004, 2005 (four successful title defenses total)

The Ultimate Fighter 3 winner

UFC Middleweight Champion: 2016-present (one title defense)

Strengths

– very experienced

– hard to finish – only been finished three times in his career

– great cardio

– very good kickboxer

– very active striker

– very dangerous clinch striker

– elite striking defense – among the best in UFC history

– dishes out far more than he receives

– finishes fights

– great footwork

– great at passing guard

– stays in fights & keeps coming

– can get inside an opponent’s head due to his trash talking

– career is perhaps at its peak right now

Weaknesses

– has lost most times he has faced a “step up” in competition

– getting old (for a fighter)

– inaccurate striker

– mediocre in takedowns & takedown defense

– his trash talking can also work against him by motivating opponent

– no “one punch” knockout power – more of a volume striker

– can get sloppy with his striking defense (lifts chin, circles to opponent’s power hand)

– has had a serious eye injury which has caused him vision problems



Synopsis

The Count is a UFC champion, 36 fights into his career. What a bizarre ride it has been.