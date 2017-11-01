Michael Bisping Scouting Report
Vitals
6’2″ 185 lbs (Middleweight)
76″ reach, Orthodox
February 28, 1979
Record
30-7 (UFC: 20-7)
Current Streak
5 straight wins
Training
Brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Championships Held
Cage Rage Light Heavyweight Champion: 2004, 2005 (four successful title defenses total)
The Ultimate Fighter 3 winner
UFC Middleweight Champion: 2016-present (one title defense)
Strengths
– very experienced
– hard to finish – only been finished three times in his career
– great cardio
– very good kickboxer
– very active striker
– very dangerous clinch striker
– elite striking defense – among the best in UFC history
– dishes out far more than he receives
– finishes fights
– great footwork
– great at passing guard
– stays in fights & keeps coming
– can get inside an opponent’s head due to his trash talking
– career is perhaps at its peak right now
Weaknesses
– has lost most times he has faced a “step up” in competition
– getting old (for a fighter)
– inaccurate striker
– mediocre in takedowns & takedown defense
– his trash talking can also work against him by motivating opponent
– no “one punch” knockout power – more of a volume striker
– can get sloppy with his striking defense (lifts chin, circles to opponent’s power hand)
– has had a serious eye injury which has caused him vision problems
Synopsis
The Count is a UFC champion, 36 fights into his career. What a bizarre ride it has been.
