Matt Brown Retiring… Or No?

After a storied career, Matt Brown took to his social media accounts and announced that this weekend’s fight with Diego Sanchez would be his last.

11/11 will be my retirement fight. Thanks for enjoying the ride with me this will be an amazing… https://t.co/O4WDp0clya — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) September 21, 2017

However, it appears the welterweight mainstay may be backtracking on his decision. In a recent interview with FloCombat’s Top Turtle MMA Podcast, Brown spoke candidly about his decision to retire.

“In a perfect world, I’m able to retire and the decision can be made based on whether I want to or not. The reality is there may just be more to it than that. I may come back to fight just because I want to fight.”

In addition to suggesting that he might want to fight again, he also noted that he wants to make sure that he isn't coming back to fight for money.