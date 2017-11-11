Livest Dog at UFC Norfolk: Andrei Arlovski

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS – MAY 08: Alistair Overeem (L) of the Netherlands and Andrei Arlovski of Belarus compete in their Heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night 87 at Ahoy on May 8, 2016 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Name: Andrei Arlovski

Opponent: Junior Albini

Odds: +317 (bet $100 to win $317)

I know, I know; you’ve heard this one before.

“Trust Arlovski. He was great at one point. He can be great again.”

And I know what you’re thinking.

“Screw you. He’s lost four in a row.”

But this one is much less about him and much more about Junior Albini. We have the smallest sample size of his abilities. Does he have KO power? Sure, but his hand speed and head movement is slow. Take what you want from Arlovski’s losses, but they are all to top notch competition and guys who can do more then just throw bombs. At over 3 to 1 odds, I think we have to take another chance on the former champion to win one more time.





