Livest Dog at UFC 217: Aiemann Zahabi

MONTREAL, QC – OCTOBER 25: Aiemann Zahabi addresses members of the media during the UFC Media Day with Georges St-Pierre at Tristar Gym on October 25, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Name: Aiemann Zahabi

Opponent: Ricardo Ramos

Odds: +175 (bet $100 to win $175)

If there’s a guy who has better direct access to some of the best game-planners in the world, it’s Aiemann Zahabi. His older brother is the head coach of Tristar and he routinely trains with GSP. In addition, he’s been known to work with John Danaher and gang in New York to up his submission game. While people might not be all that familiar with him yet, he is a promising talent.

That isn’t to say that his opponent is not. However, at only 22, Ricardo Ramos has shown signs of his youth. Because he sometimes gets too confident or strays away from the game plan, he gets stuck in bad situations. This is what cost him the Legacy title. Knowing that Zahabi is perhaps the best at following a plan, it’ll be easy for him to take advantage of Ramos’s mistakes.





