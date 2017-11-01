(Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports)
Johny Hendricks Scouting Report
Vitals
5’9″ 185 lbs (Middleweight)
69″ reach, Southpaw
Sept 12, 1983
Record
18-7 (UFC: 13-7)
Current Streak
1 straight loss
Training
Two-time NCAA National Champion wrestler
Four-time NCAA All-American wrestler
Blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Championships Held
UFC Welterweight Champion: 2014 (no successful title defenses)
Strengths
– world class wrestler
– knockout power – heavy hands (heaviest left hand in the sport?)
– has never been knocked out or submitted (only TKO’d)
– very strong/powerful
– good clinch striker
– very accurate striker
– a takedown machine – relentless
– great cardio
– extremely quick at closing distance
Weaknesses
– very short for a middleweight
– average reach
– poor striking defense – takes a lot of hits
– surprisingly not very successful with his takedown attempts
– mediocre takedown defense also
– still fairly raw – relies on heavy hands & wrestling
– doesn’t look for submissions
– has had serious weight cut issues
– in a massive slump
Synopsis
Is the Bigg Rigg on the downslope of his career? Or will the move to middleweight resurrect it?
