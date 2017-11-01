



(Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports)

Johny Hendricks Scouting Report

Vitals

5’9″ 185 lbs (Middleweight)

69″ reach, Southpaw

Sept 12, 1983

Record

18-7 (UFC: 13-7)

Current Streak

1 straight loss

Training

Two-time NCAA National Champion wrestler

Four-time NCAA All-American wrestler

Blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Championships Held

UFC Welterweight Champion: 2014 (no successful title defenses)

Strengths

– world class wrestler

– knockout power – heavy hands (heaviest left hand in the sport?)

– has never been knocked out or submitted (only TKO’d)

– very strong/powerful

– good clinch striker

– very accurate striker

– a takedown machine – relentless

– great cardio

– extremely quick at closing distance

Weaknesses

– very short for a middleweight

– average reach

– poor striking defense – takes a lot of hits

– surprisingly not very successful with his takedown attempts

– mediocre takedown defense also

– still fairly raw – relies on heavy hands & wrestling

– doesn’t look for submissions

– has had serious weight cut issues

– in a massive slump

Synopsis

Is the Bigg Rigg on the downslope of his career? Or will the move to middleweight resurrect it?