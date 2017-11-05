Johny Hendricks Career Earnings

(WEC & UFC earnings only – doesn’t include undisclosed bonuses or PPV earnings)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

WEC 37 – Dec 3/08 – W (Haskins) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)

WEC 39 – Mar 1/09 – W (Serdyukov) – $25,500 ($9,000 to show, $9,000 win bonus, $7,500 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC 101 – Aug 8/09 – W (Sadollah) – $12,000 ($6,000 to show, $6,000 win bonus)*

UFC 107 – Dec 12/09 – W (Funch) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)*

UFC 113 – May 8/10 – W (Grant) – $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)*

UFC 117 – Aug 7/10 – W (Brenneman) – $40,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus)

TUF 12 Finale – Dec 4/10 – L (Story) – $22,000

UFC Fight Night: Nogueira vs Davis – May 26/11 – W (Waldburger) – $99,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $55,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)

UFC 133 – Aug 6/11 – W (Pierce) – $44,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus)

UFC 141 – Dec 30/11 – W (Fitch) – $127,000 ($26,000 to show, $26,000 win bonus, $75,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)

UFC on Fox: Diaz vs Miller – May 5/12 – W (Koscheck) – $52,000 ($26,000 to show, $26,000 win bonus)

UFC 154 – Nov 17/12 – W (Kampmann) – $130,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $70,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)*

UFC 158 – May 16/13 – W (Condit) – $110,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC 167 – Nov 16/13 – L (St-Pierre) – $100,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC 171 – Mar 15/14 – W (Lawler) – $150,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC on Fox: dos Santos vs Miocic – Dec 6/14 – L (Lawler) – $150,000

UFC 185 – Mar 14/15 – W (Brown) – $100,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Hendricks vs Thompson – Feb 6/16 – L (Thompson) – $115,000 ($100,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 200 – Jul 9/16 – L (Gastelum) – $91,000 ($33,000 to show, $33,000 win bonus, fined $20,000 for missing weight, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 207 – Dec 30/16 – L (Magny) – $95,000 ($100,000 to show, $20,000 fine for missing weight, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Browne – Feb 19/17 – W (Lewis) $220,000 ($100,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs Lee – Jun 25/17 – L (Boetsch) – $100,000 ($100,000 to show, $20,000 fine for missing weight, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 217 – Nov 4/17 – L (Costa) – $120,000 ($100,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

Total Career Earnings: $1,954,500