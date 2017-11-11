Holloway-Aldo 2 New Main Event at UFC 218

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – APRIL 11: UFC Featherweight Champion Jose Aldo of Brazil (L) and challenger Max Holloway of the United States pose for photographers during the UFC 212 press conference at Morro da Urca on April 11, 2017 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Next month’s UFC 218 has its new main event. A few days after initial main event title challenger Frankie Edgar had to bail out of his scheduled fight against current UFC Featherweight Champion Max Holloway due to a training injury, another former UFC champion has filled the void. MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani reports that long-time featherweight king Jose Aldo will be challenging the Hawaiian for the title on December 2nd in Detroit.

This of course will be a rematch of UFC 212’s main event from this past July, when Holloway TKO’d Aldo to unify the title. Neither fighter has fought since. Obviously not the most ideal matchup to headline UFC 218 so soon after UFC 212, but Aldo was surely the biggest name out there available at such short notice.