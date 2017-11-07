GSP Opens as Betting Favorite Over Whittaker & McGregor

LAS VEGAS, NV – AUGUST 26: Conor McGregor stands in the ring after being defeated by Floyd Mayweather Jr. by TKO in the 10th round of their super welterweight boxing match on August 26, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Who’s next for the NEW UFC MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPION!!!!!!!! Georges St-Pierre? There’s several names being bandied about, and oddsmakers are actually taking bets on who will win a couple of these prospective matchups. GSP has opened as the betting favorite over the UFC’s Interim Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker, as well as the UFC’s Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor. However, the punters apparently like the Kiwi/Aussie’s chances against St-Pierre, and the early money has been pouring in on Whittaker.

After opening as a -165 favorite (expected to win 62% of the time), GSP has flipped to the underdog against Whittaker, currently sitting at +135 (43% chances of winning).







As for the proposed superfight to end all superfights, GSP opened and remains a -150 (expected to win 60% of the time) favorite over Notorious Conor.





