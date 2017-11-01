Georges St-Pierre
Vitals
5’10” 185 lbs (Middleweight)
76″ reach, Orthodox
May 23, 1981
Record
25-2 (UFC: 19-2)
Current Streak
12 straight wins
Training
3rd Dan Brown Belt in Kyokushin Kaikan
Black Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Black Belt in Gaidojutsu
Black Belt in Shidokan
Championships Held
UCC/TKO Welterweight Champion: 2002 (one successful title defense)
UFC Welterweight Champion: 2006-2007 (no successful title defenses), 2008-2013 (nine successful title defenses)
UFC Interim Welterweight Champion: 2007 (no title defenses)
Strengths
– very experienced
– very long reach
– master in multiple martial arts disciplines (four black belts)
– superb MMA wrestler – perhaps best in the sport
– a takedown machine
– great takedown defense also
– great boxing skills – terrific jab
– versatile striking game
– next to impossible to KO or submit
– great cardio
– terrific athlete
– great ground and pound
– great at passing guard
– great striking defense
– goes for lots of submissions on the ground
– very well coached
– extremely cerebral fighter
– extremely quick at closing ground/shooting takedowns
Weaknesses
– doesn’t finish fights
– no knockout power
– can be knocked out & submitted (although very rare)
– doesn’t land many strikes in the clinch
– has admitted to not being motivated in the past
– can be overly cautious
– on wrong side of 30 now
– has been out of the cage for over four years
– will be a small middleweight
Synopsis
What more can you say about GSP? One of the best ever.
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Georges St-Pierre Scouting Report