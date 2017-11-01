Georges St-Pierre Scouting Report

Georges St-Pierre

Vitals

5’10” 185 lbs (Middleweight)

76″ reach, Orthodox

May 23, 1981

Record

25-2 (UFC: 19-2)

Current Streak

12 straight wins

Training

3rd Dan Brown Belt in Kyokushin Kaikan

Black Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Black Belt in Gaidojutsu

Black Belt in Shidokan

Championships Held

UCC/TKO Welterweight Champion: 2002 (one successful title defense)

UFC Welterweight Champion: 2006-2007 (no successful title defenses), 2008-2013 (nine successful title defenses)

UFC Interim Welterweight Champion: 2007 (no title defenses)

Strengths

– very experienced

– very long reach

– master in multiple martial arts disciplines (four black belts)

– superb MMA wrestler – perhaps best in the sport

– a takedown machine

– great takedown defense also

– great boxing skills – terrific jab

– versatile striking game

– next to impossible to KO or submit

– great cardio

– terrific athlete

– great ground and pound

– great at passing guard

– great striking defense

– goes for lots of submissions on the ground

– very well coached

– extremely cerebral fighter

– extremely quick at closing ground/shooting takedowns

Weaknesses

– doesn’t finish fights

– no knockout power

– can be knocked out & submitted (although very rare)

– doesn’t land many strikes in the clinch

– has admitted to not being motivated in the past

– can be overly cautious

– on wrong side of 30 now

– has been out of the cage for over four years

– will be a small middleweight

Synopsis

What more can you say about GSP? One of the best ever.