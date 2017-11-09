Frankie Edgar Injured, Out of UFC 218 Title Fight

TORONTO, ON – DECEMBER 10: Max Holloway of the United States defeats Anthony Pettis of the United States for the Interim Featherweight Title during the UFC 206 event at Air Canada Centre on December 10, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Next month’s UFC 218 pay-per-view in Detroit needs a new main event (or at least half of a main event). Featherweight title challenger Frankie Edgar has suffered a training injury (rumored to be a broken orbital bone), and has been forced to withdraw from the scheduled title fight against Max Holloway. Combate was first to report the news, which Edgar has since confirmed.

It is thought that the UFC is going to look to keep Holloway on the card and find another challenger for him. Cub Swanson, who has an upcoming fight against Brian Ortega, has already expressed his interest. However, with Edgar saying he’ll only be out six weeks, the UFC might decide to save Holloway for him. On the other hand, the UFC is hell-bent on having every PPV topped by at least one title fight, so keeping Holloway on the card is probably their preferred choice. Unless they decide to make the current co-main event of Alistair Overeem vs Francis Ngannou for an interim heavyweight title, which recent history shows we shouldn’t put past them.

Hey, wait a minute – didn’t that Conor guy used to be the featherweight champion?! Wonder if he has any previous engagements for December 2nd.