Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Nov 8/17

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: Pound for Pound.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Total Rank 1 Douglas Lima Welterweight 404 2 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire Featherweight 362 3 Ryan Bader Light Heavyweight 356.5 4 Michael Chandler Lightweight 324 5 Gegard Mousasi Middleweight 318 6 Andrey Koreshkov Welterweight 302 7 Darrion Caldwell Bantamweight 300.5 8 Rafael Carvalho Middleweight 255 9 Liam McGeary Light Heavyweight 250.5 10 Brent Primus Lightweight 246 10 Phil Davis Light Heavyweight 246 12 Alexander Shlemenko Middleweight 235 12 Vitaly Minakov Heavyweight 235 14 Daniel Straus Featherweight 201.5 15 Linton Vassell Light Heavyweight 194.5 16 Ilima-Lei Macfarlane Women’s Flywght 190.5 17 Muhammed ‘King Mo’ Lawal Heavyweight 177.5 18 Pat Curran Featherweight 164.5 19 Daniel Weichel Featherweight 160.5 20 Rory MacDonald Welterweight 159 21 Marcos Galvao Bantamweight 156.5 22 Benson Henderson Lightweight 152 22 Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire Lightweight 152 24 Emmanuel Sanchez Featherweight 144.5 25 Fernando Gonzalez Welterweight 144 26 Joe Warren Bantamweight 134 27 John Salter Middleweight 133.5 28 Goiti Yamauchi Lightweight 132.5 29 Matt Mitrione Heavyweight 128.5 30 Lorenz Larkin Welterweight 128 31 Saad Awad Lightweight 118 32 Cheick Kongo Heavyweight 116 33 Bobby Lashley Heavyweight 115 34 A.J. McKee Featherweight 111 35 Michael Page Welterweight 108 36 Derek Campos Lightweight 106.5 37 Georgi Karakhanyan Featherweight 105 38 Paul Daley Welterweight 103 39 Julia Budd Women’s Fthrwght 96.5 40 Adam Piccolotti Lightweight 95 41 Chidi Njokuani Welterweight 93 41 Chris Honeycutt Middleweight 93 41 David Rickels Lightweight 93 44 Augusto Sakai Heavyweight 90.5 45 Joe Taimanglo Bantamweight 89 46 Javy Ayala Heavyweight 87.5 47 Ed Ruth Middleweight 85 48 Jordan Young Middleweight 77 49 Derek Anderson Lightweight 75.5 50 Chael Sonnen Light Heavyweight 70 50 Mauricio Alonso Welterweight 70 50 Roy Nelson Heavyweight 70 53 James Gallagher Featherweight 68.5 53 Ricky Rainey Welterweight 68.5 55 J.J. Okanovich Lightweight 66 56 Alex Huddleston Heavyweight 65 57 Brandon Girtz Lightweight 64 57 Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson Light Heavyweight 64 59 Dean Hancock Lightweight 62.5 59 Wanderlei Silva Light Heavyweight 62.5 61 Brennan Ward Welterweight 61.5 62 Emily Ducote Women’s Flywght 60.5 63 Neiman Gracie Welterweight 56.5 64 Steve Kozola Lightweight 55.5 65 Josh Koscheck Welterweight 54 65 Melvin Manhoef Middleweight 54 67 Ryan Quinn Lightweight 53.5 67 Steve Garcia Bantamweight 53.5 69 Kendall Grove Middleweight 53 70 Joaquin Buckley Welterweight 49 71 Rafael Lovato Jr Light Heavyweight 47.5 71 Tyrell Fortune Heavyweight 47.5 73 Daniel Pineda Featherweight 45.5 74 Gaston Reyno Featherweight 45 74 Josh Thomson Lightweight 45 74 Pete Rogers Featherweight 45 77 Philipe Lins Light Heavyweight 43.5 78 Carrington Banks Lightweight 43 79 Gregory Babene Middleweight 42.5 79 Johnny Marigo Bantamweight 42.5 81 Justin Lawrence Featherweight 40.5 82 A.J. Matthews Middleweight 40 82 Jordan Howard Bantamweight 40 82 Matt Secor Welterweight 40 85 Noad Lahat Featherweight 38 86 Hisaki Kato Middleweight 37 87 Alexis Dufresne Women’s Fthrwght 36 88 Chance Rencountre Welterweight 34.5 89 Alessio Sakara Middleweight 34 89 Anastasia Yankova Women’s Flywght 34 91 Justin Wren Heavyweight 33.5 92 Ryan Couture Welterweight 32 93 Chinzo Machida Featherweight 30.5 94 Justin Patterson Welterweight 30 94 Kristina Williams Women’s Flywght 30 94 Leandro Higo Bantamweight 30 94 Mike Wilkins Lightweight 30 94 Ricardo Vasquez Bantamweight 30 94 Talita Nogueira Women’s Fthrwght 30 94 Tywan Claxton Featherweight 30 101 Dan Shainis Featherweight 29.5 101 Jarod Trice Light Heavyweight 29.5 101 Lena Ovchynnikova Women’s Flywght 29.5 101 Sean Holden Lightweight 29.5 105 Guilherme Vasconcelos Welterweight 29 105 Henry Corrales Featherweight 29 107 Logan Storley Welterweight 27.5 108 Veta Arteaga Women’s Flywght 26 109 Aaron Pico Lightweight 25 109 Adrienna Jenkins Women’s Fthrwght 25 109 Costello Van Steenis Middleweight 25 109 Dominic Mazzotta Bantamweight 25 109 Ernest James Heavyweight 25 109 Jonathan Pearce Lightweight 25 109 Kate Jackson Women’s Flywght 25 109 Katy Collins Women’s Flywght 25 109 Keri Melendez Women’s Flywght 25 109 Kevin Ferguson Jr Welterweight 25 109 Mike Trizano Featherweight 25 109 Nick Gehrts Lightweight 25 109 Scott Clymer Featherweight 25 109 Teagan Dooley Light Heavyweight 25 109 Tony Johnson Light Heavyweight 25 109 Vovka Clay Featherweight 25 125 Arlene Blencowe Women’s Fthrwght 24 125 Joe Schilling Middleweight 24 127 Blair Tugman Featherweight 23 128 Amanda Bell Women’s Fthrwght 22.5 128 Brett Martinez Lightweight 22.5 128 Colleen Schneider Women’s Flywght 22.5 128 Haim Gozali Welterweight 22.5 128 Justin Tenedora Bantamweight 22.5 128 Vinicius de Jesus Welterweight 22.5 128 Zach Freeman Lightweight 22.5 135 Matt Lozano Bantamweight 20 135 Royce Gracie Light Heavyweight 20 137 Ben Reiter Middleweight 15.5 137 John Teixeira Featherweight 15.5 139 Bruna Ellen Women’s Flywght 14.5 139 Joey Davis Welterweight 14.5 141 Kevin Casey Light Heavyweight 14 142 Jaimelene Nievera Women’s Flywght 13 143 LC Davis Bantamweight 10.5 144 Adam Borics Featherweight 10 144 Alex Potts Bantamweight 10 144 Gabrielle Holloway Women’s Fthrwght 10 144 Iony Razafiarison Women’s Fthrwght 10 144 Kevin Carrier Lightweight 10 144 Manny Muro Lightweight 10 144 Sarah D’Alelio Women’s Flywght 10 144 Sergei Kharitonov Heavyweight 10 152 Heather Hardy Women’s Flywght 9 153 Anthony Taylor Featherweight 8 154 Jessica Middleton Women’s Flywght 7.5 155 Andrew Salas Featherweight 5 155 Corina Herrera Women’s Flywght 5 155 Frank Buenafuente Featherweight 5 155 Kaytlin Neil Women’s Flywght 5 155 Lisa Blaine Women’s Flywght 5 160 Emmanuel Rivera Lightweight 4.5 160 Jonathan Bowman Featherweight 4.5 160 Luis Jauregui Lightweight 4.5 163 Sinead Kavanagh Women’s Fthrwght 4 164 Chris Dempsey Middleweight 3.5 165 Alec Hooben Light Heavyweight 0 165 Alex Lopez Welterweight 0 165 Alice Yauger Women’s Flywght 0 165 Ana Julaton Women’s Flywght 0 165 Annalisa Buci Women’s Fthrwght 0 165 Bobby Brents Heavyweight 0 165 Brandon Polcare Bantamweight 0 165 Brittney Elkin Women’s Fthrwght 0 165 Brooke Mayo Women’s Flywght 0 165 Bruna Vargas Women’s Flywght 0 165 Damir Ferhatbegovic Lightweight 0 165 Dave Marfone Light Heavyweight 0 165 DeMarcus Simmons Light Heavyweight 0 165 Dominic Mazzottta Featherweight 0 165 Elina Kallionidou Women’s Flywght 0 165 Ethan Goss Featherweight 0 165 Fedor Emelianenko Heavyweight 0 165 Francis Healy Featherweight 0 165 Frank Sforza Lightweight 0 165 Helen Harper Women’s Flywght 0 165 Holly Lawson Women’s Fthrwght 0 165 John Beneduce Lightweight 0 165 Jose Antonio Perez Lightweight 0 165 Justin Linn Lightweight 0 165 Ken Beverly Lightweight 0 165 Ken Shamrock Light Heavyweight 0 165 Leonardo Leite Light Heavyweight 0 165 Marcus Surin Lightweight 0 165 Matt Denning Featherweight 0 165 Michael Putnam Featherweight 0 165 Mike Ortega Light Heavyweight 0 165 Mike Otwell Featherweight 0 165 Oli Thompson Heavyweight 0 165 Ralek Gracie Light Heavyweight 0 165 Ray Jones Heavyweight 0 165 Roberta Rovel Women’s Fthrwght 0 165 Shakir McKillip Lightweight 0 165 Steve Skrzat Middleweight 0 165 Timothy Wheeler Featherweight 0 165 Zak Bucia Welterweight 0

