Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Nov 8/17

UNCASVILLE, CT – APRIL 22: Patricio Freire walks to the cage for his bout against Henry Corrales (not shown) at Mohegan Sun Arena on April 22, 2016 in Uncasville, Connecticut. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images) ***
There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: Pound for Pound.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
|Stats
|Total
|Rank
|1
|Douglas Lima
|Welterweight
|404
|2
|Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire
|Featherweight
|362
|3
|Ryan Bader
|Light Heavyweight
|356.5
|4
|Michael Chandler
|Lightweight
|324
|5
|Gegard Mousasi
|Middleweight
|318
|6
|Andrey Koreshkov
|Welterweight
|302
|7
|Darrion Caldwell
|Bantamweight
|300.5
|8
|Rafael Carvalho
|Middleweight
|255
|9
|Liam McGeary
|Light Heavyweight
|250.5
|10
|Brent Primus
|Lightweight
|246
|10
|Phil Davis
|Light Heavyweight
|246
|12
|Alexander Shlemenko
|Middleweight
|235
|12
|Vitaly Minakov
|Heavyweight
|235
|14
|Daniel Straus
|Featherweight
|201.5
|15
|Linton Vassell
|Light Heavyweight
|194.5
|16
|Ilima-Lei Macfarlane
|Women’s Flywght
|190.5
|17
|Muhammed ‘King Mo’ Lawal
|Heavyweight
|177.5
|18
|Pat Curran
|Featherweight
|164.5
|19
|Daniel Weichel
|Featherweight
|160.5
|20
|Rory MacDonald
|Welterweight
|159
|21
|Marcos Galvao
|Bantamweight
|156.5
|22
|Benson Henderson
|Lightweight
|152
|22
|Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire
|Lightweight
|152
|24
|Emmanuel Sanchez
|Featherweight
|144.5
|25
|Fernando Gonzalez
|Welterweight
|144
|26
|Joe Warren
|Bantamweight
|134
|27
|John Salter
|Middleweight
|133.5
|28
|Goiti Yamauchi
|Lightweight
|132.5
|29
|Matt Mitrione
|Heavyweight
|128.5
|30
|Lorenz Larkin
|Welterweight
|128
|31
|Saad Awad
|Lightweight
|118
|32
|Cheick Kongo
|Heavyweight
|116
|33
|Bobby Lashley
|Heavyweight
|115
|34
|A.J. McKee
|Featherweight
|111
|35
|Michael Page
|Welterweight
|108
|36
|Derek Campos
|Lightweight
|106.5
|37
|Georgi Karakhanyan
|Featherweight
|105
|38
|Paul Daley
|Welterweight
|103
|39
|Julia Budd
|Women’s Fthrwght
|96.5
|40
|Adam Piccolotti
|Lightweight
|95
|41
|Chidi Njokuani
|Welterweight
|93
|41
|Chris Honeycutt
|Middleweight
|93
|41
|David Rickels
|Lightweight
|93
|44
|Augusto Sakai
|Heavyweight
|90.5
|45
|Joe Taimanglo
|Bantamweight
|89
|46
|Javy Ayala
|Heavyweight
|87.5
|47
|Ed Ruth
|Middleweight
|85
|48
|Jordan Young
|Middleweight
|77
|49
|Derek Anderson
|Lightweight
|75.5
|50
|Chael Sonnen
|Light Heavyweight
|70
|50
|Mauricio Alonso
|Welterweight
|70
|50
|Roy Nelson
|Heavyweight
|70
|53
|James Gallagher
|Featherweight
|68.5
|53
|Ricky Rainey
|Welterweight
|68.5
|55
|J.J. Okanovich
|Lightweight
|66
|56
|Alex Huddleston
|Heavyweight
|65
|57
|Brandon Girtz
|Lightweight
|64
|57
|Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson
|Light Heavyweight
|64
|59
|Dean Hancock
|Lightweight
|62.5
|59
|Wanderlei Silva
|Light Heavyweight
|62.5
|61
|Brennan Ward
|Welterweight
|61.5
|62
|Emily Ducote
|Women’s Flywght
|60.5
|63
|Neiman Gracie
|Welterweight
|56.5
|64
|Steve Kozola
|Lightweight
|55.5
|65
|Josh Koscheck
|Welterweight
|54
|65
|Melvin Manhoef
|Middleweight
|54
|67
|Ryan Quinn
|Lightweight
|53.5
|67
|Steve Garcia
|Bantamweight
|53.5
|69
|Kendall Grove
|Middleweight
|53
|70
|Joaquin Buckley
|Welterweight
|49
|71
|Rafael Lovato Jr
|Light Heavyweight
|47.5
|71
|Tyrell Fortune
|Heavyweight
|47.5
|73
|Daniel Pineda
|Featherweight
|45.5
|74
|Gaston Reyno
|Featherweight
|45
|74
|Josh Thomson
|Lightweight
|45
|74
|Pete Rogers
|Featherweight
|45
|77
|Philipe Lins
|Light Heavyweight
|43.5
|78
|Carrington Banks
|Lightweight
|43
|79
|Gregory Babene
|Middleweight
|42.5
|79
|Johnny Marigo
|Bantamweight
|42.5
|81
|Justin Lawrence
|Featherweight
|40.5
|82
|A.J. Matthews
|Middleweight
|40
|82
|Jordan Howard
|Bantamweight
|40
|82
|Matt Secor
|Welterweight
|40
|85
|Noad Lahat
|Featherweight
|38
|86
|Hisaki Kato
|Middleweight
|37
|87
|Alexis Dufresne
|Women’s Fthrwght
|36
|88
|Chance Rencountre
|Welterweight
|34.5
|89
|Alessio Sakara
|Middleweight
|34
|89
|Anastasia Yankova
|Women’s Flywght
|34
|91
|Justin Wren
|Heavyweight
|33.5
|92
|Ryan Couture
|Welterweight
|32
|93
|Chinzo Machida
|Featherweight
|30.5
|94
|Justin Patterson
|Welterweight
|30
|94
|Kristina Williams
|Women’s Flywght
|30
|94
|Leandro Higo
|Bantamweight
|30
|94
|Mike Wilkins
|Lightweight
|30
|94
|Ricardo Vasquez
|Bantamweight
|30
|94
|Talita Nogueira
|Women’s Fthrwght
|30
|94
|Tywan Claxton
|Featherweight
|30
|101
|Dan Shainis
|Featherweight
|29.5
|101
|Jarod Trice
|Light Heavyweight
|29.5
|101
|Lena Ovchynnikova
|Women’s Flywght
|29.5
|101
|Sean Holden
|Lightweight
|29.5
|105
|Guilherme Vasconcelos
|Welterweight
|29
|105
|Henry Corrales
|Featherweight
|29
|107
|Logan Storley
|Welterweight
|27.5
|108
|Veta Arteaga
|Women’s Flywght
|26
|109
|Aaron Pico
|Lightweight
|25
|109
|Adrienna Jenkins
|Women’s Fthrwght
|25
|109
|Costello Van Steenis
|Middleweight
|25
|109
|Dominic Mazzotta
|Bantamweight
|25
|109
|Ernest James
|Heavyweight
|25
|109
|Jonathan Pearce
|Lightweight
|25
|109
|Kate Jackson
|Women’s Flywght
|25
|109
|Katy Collins
|Women’s Flywght
|25
|109
|Keri Melendez
|Women’s Flywght
|25
|109
|Kevin Ferguson Jr
|Welterweight
|25
|109
|Mike Trizano
|Featherweight
|25
|109
|Nick Gehrts
|Lightweight
|25
|109
|Scott Clymer
|Featherweight
|25
|109
|Teagan Dooley
|Light Heavyweight
|25
|109
|Tony Johnson
|Light Heavyweight
|25
|109
|Vovka Clay
|Featherweight
|25
|125
|Arlene Blencowe
|Women’s Fthrwght
|24
|125
|Joe Schilling
|Middleweight
|24
|127
|Blair Tugman
|Featherweight
|23
|128
|Amanda Bell
|Women’s Fthrwght
|22.5
|128
|Brett Martinez
|Lightweight
|22.5
|128
|Colleen Schneider
|Women’s Flywght
|22.5
|128
|Haim Gozali
|Welterweight
|22.5
|128
|Justin Tenedora
|Bantamweight
|22.5
|128
|Vinicius de Jesus
|Welterweight
|22.5
|128
|Zach Freeman
|Lightweight
|22.5
|135
|Matt Lozano
|Bantamweight
|20
|135
|Royce Gracie
|Light Heavyweight
|20
|137
|Ben Reiter
|Middleweight
|15.5
|137
|John Teixeira
|Featherweight
|15.5
|139
|Bruna Ellen
|Women’s Flywght
|14.5
|139
|Joey Davis
|Welterweight
|14.5
|141
|Kevin Casey
|Light Heavyweight
|14
|142
|Jaimelene Nievera
|Women’s Flywght
|13
|143
|LC Davis
|Bantamweight
|10.5
|144
|Adam Borics
|Featherweight
|10
|144
|Alex Potts
|Bantamweight
|10
|144
|Gabrielle Holloway
|Women’s Fthrwght
|10
|144
|Iony Razafiarison
|Women’s Fthrwght
|10
|144
|Kevin Carrier
|Lightweight
|10
|144
|Manny Muro
|Lightweight
|10
|144
|Sarah D’Alelio
|Women’s Flywght
|10
|144
|Sergei Kharitonov
|Heavyweight
|10
|152
|Heather Hardy
|Women’s Flywght
|9
|153
|Anthony Taylor
|Featherweight
|8
|154
|Jessica Middleton
|Women’s Flywght
|7.5
|155
|Andrew Salas
|Featherweight
|5
|155
|Corina Herrera
|Women’s Flywght
|5
|155
|Frank Buenafuente
|Featherweight
|5
|155
|Kaytlin Neil
|Women’s Flywght
|5
|155
|Lisa Blaine
|Women’s Flywght
|5
|160
|Emmanuel Rivera
|Lightweight
|4.5
|160
|Jonathan Bowman
|Featherweight
|4.5
|160
|Luis Jauregui
|Lightweight
|4.5
|163
|Sinead Kavanagh
|Women’s Fthrwght
|4
|164
|Chris Dempsey
|Middleweight
|3.5
|165
|Alec Hooben
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|165
|Alex Lopez
|Welterweight
|0
|165
|Alice Yauger
|Women’s Flywght
|0
|165
|Ana Julaton
|Women’s Flywght
|0
|165
|Annalisa Buci
|Women’s Fthrwght
|0
|165
|Bobby Brents
|Heavyweight
|0
|165
|Brandon Polcare
|Bantamweight
|0
|165
|Brittney Elkin
|Women’s Fthrwght
|0
|165
|Brooke Mayo
|Women’s Flywght
|0
|165
|Bruna Vargas
|Women’s Flywght
|0
|165
|Damir Ferhatbegovic
|Lightweight
|0
|165
|Dave Marfone
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|165
|DeMarcus Simmons
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|165
|Dominic Mazzottta
|Featherweight
|0
|165
|Elina Kallionidou
|Women’s Flywght
|0
|165
|Ethan Goss
|Featherweight
|0
|165
|Fedor Emelianenko
|Heavyweight
|0
|165
|Francis Healy
|Featherweight
|0
|165
|Frank Sforza
|Lightweight
|0
|165
|Helen Harper
|Women’s Flywght
|0
|165
|Holly Lawson
|Women’s Fthrwght
|0
|165
|John Beneduce
|Lightweight
|0
|165
|Jose Antonio Perez
|Lightweight
|0
|165
|Justin Linn
|Lightweight
|0
|165
|Ken Beverly
|Lightweight
|0
|165
|Ken Shamrock
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|165
|Leonardo Leite
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|165
|Marcus Surin
|Lightweight
|0
|165
|Matt Denning
|Featherweight
|0
|165
|Michael Putnam
|Featherweight
|0
|165
|Mike Ortega
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|165
|Mike Otwell
|Featherweight
|0
|165
|Oli Thompson
|Heavyweight
|0
|165
|Ralek Gracie
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|165
|Ray Jones
|Heavyweight
|0
|165
|Roberta Rovel
|Women’s Fthrwght
|0
|165
|Shakir McKillip
|Lightweight
|0
|165
|Steve Skrzat
|Middleweight
|0
|165
|Timothy Wheeler
|Featherweight
|0
|165
|Zak Bucia
|Welterweight
|0
Check back next Wednesday for our Heavyweight rankings
Bellator Performance Based Rankings
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Featherweights
Women’s Flyweights
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Nov 8/17