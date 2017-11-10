Bellator Announces Huge Heavyweight Title Tournament

This is going to be HUGE! MMA Junkie reports that Bellator will be running a heavyweight title tournament in 2018, with the goal of naming its new champion by December of next year. And the names in the tournament include some of the biggest in the sport. Behold:

Fedor Emelianenko

Frank Mir

Roy Nelson

Matt Mitrione

Ryan Bader

Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson

Muhammed ‘King Mo’ Lawal

Chael Sonnen

“I think there are certain fights that people want to see,” Bellator president Scott Coker told MMA Junkie. “Believe me, we’re going to have some amazing matchups in this tournament. These fights that we’re going to put together are something that the fans want to see. These are iconic names, big brands.”

The plan is for one tournament fight per event, with the eventual tourney winner being crowned the Bellator Heavyweight Champion before the calendar turns to 2019. The title has been vacant since Bellator stripped Vitaly Minakov of the strap in May of 2016 due to inactivity.