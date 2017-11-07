RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – OCTOBER 25: Andre Fili of the United States looks on during his featherweight bout against Felipe Arantes of Brazil during the UFC 179 at Maracanazinho on October 25, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Mixed martial arts is as lonely, individualistic a sport as exists. You enter a steel cage, the door gets locked behind you, and all that remains before you is your opponent and the referee. No teammates, no coaches, no trainers. You’re alone.
However, outside of the cage (and in between rounds), a fighter is very much not alone. While the actual competition is individualistic, the preparation for it is very much a team-oriented activity. Behind every fighter is an endless line of coaches, trainers, training partners, nutritionists, therapists, and teammates. Fight teams/camps are very much a big happy family of fighters.
So, in that vein, The MMA Manifesto decided to treat MMA fight teams like any other professional sports team and set up standings based on it’s fighters’ wins and losses. We set up a simple scoring system: 2 points for a win, -2 for a loss, 5 points for a title fight win, -5 for a title fight loss, and ranked the teams. However, we only did this for fights that took place in the UFC. Depending on the demand for it, we might expand to other fight promotions in the future.
October update: Roufusport makes it eight months in a row.
2017 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: October Update
|Camp
|Winning %
|Wins
|Losses
|Title Fights
|Wins
|Losses
|Points
|1
|1
|Roufusport
|0.833
|10
|2
|2
|0
|22
|2
|2
|Team Alpha Male
|0.750
|12
|4
|0
|0
|16
|3
|6
|American Top Team
|0.568
|25
|19
|2
|2
|12
|4
|8
|AMC Pankration
|1.000
|2
|0
|2
|0
|10
|5
|4
|Gracie Technics
|1.000
|2
|0
|1
|0
|7
|5
|4
|PMA Super Martial Arts
|1.000
|2
|0
|1
|0
|7
|7
|11
|Tata Fight Team
|0.714
|5
|2
|0
|0
|6
|7
|NR
|Team Kaobon
|1.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|9
|8
|CSA Holland
|1.000
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|9
|8
|Strong Style Fight Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|9
|NR
|Team Ferguson
|1.000
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|12
|3
|Alan Belcher MMA
|0.667
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|12
|32
|Arizona Combat Sports
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|12
|11
|Ascension MMA
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|12
|11
|Belmore Kickboxing Academy
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|12
|32
|Brunson’s MMA & Fitness
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|12
|11
|Champion Team
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|12
|11
|China Top Team
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|12
|11
|Elite Team
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|12
|11
|Frankiko Team
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|12
|11
|Glory MMA
|0.750
|3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|12
|11
|Grudge Training Center
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|12
|32
|Michigan Top Team
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|12
|11
|MMA Lab
|0.556
|10
|8
|0
|0
|4
|12
|11
|Pura Vida BJJ
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|12
|11
|Strela Team
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|12
|11
|Team Curran
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|12
|11
|Team Frank Vidal 5050
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|12
|11
|Team Lloyd Irvin
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|12
|11
|Team Tavares
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|12
|11
|Team Tiger Schulmann
|0.750
|3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|12
|11
|Tristar
|0.563
|9
|7
|0
|0
|4
|12
|11
|Ultimate Training Centre
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|34
|31
|American Kickboxing Academy
|0.500
|4
|4
|1
|0
|3
|35
|32
|303 Training Center
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|32
|Akhmat Fight Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|32
|All or Nothing
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|6
|Astra Fight Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|32
|Berkut Fight Club
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|32
|Big Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|32
|Black Sheep MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|32
|Central Valley Combat Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|32
|Chris Rees Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|97
|CM Systems
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|35
|32
|Delincuentes MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|32
|Disorderly Conduct
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|32
|Dragon Combat
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|32
|Evolve MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|32
|Fight Ready
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|32
|Fit NHB
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|11
|Frontline Academy
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|35
|32
|Gile Ribeiro Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|NR
|Gorets MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|32
|Gym 23
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|32
|Hakushinkai Karate
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|32
|Higher Level MMA
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|35
|32
|HMC Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|32
|K Dojo Warrior Tribe
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|35
|32
|KB-VT Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|32
|Kiboju MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|97
|Kings MMA
|0.545
|6
|5
|0
|0
|2
|35
|32
|Knoxville MMA
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|35
|32
|Korean Zombie MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|32
|K-Taro Dojo
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|32
|Legion Fight Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|32
|London Shootfighters
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|97
|Marajo Brothers Team
|0.600
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|35
|32
|Mike’s Gym
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|NR
|Mixed Martial Pro Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|32
|MMA Factory
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|NR
|MMA Gold
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|32
|MMA-KEGI
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|NR
|OCS Jiu-Jitsu
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|32
|One Kick’s Gym
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|32
|Peterson Grappler’s
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|NR
|Piranha Grappling Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|32
|Pitbull Martial Arts Center
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|32
|Planet Eater
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|32
|Power MMA
|0.600
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|35
|97
|Renzo Gracie Jiu-Jitsu
|0.600
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|35
|32
|Revolution MMA
|0.600
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|35
|32
|Ring Demon Jiu-Jitsu
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|32
|S4 Fight Club
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|35
|32
|Saekson Muay Thai
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|32
|Silva’s Boxing
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|32
|Spartan Fitness
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|32
|Team Climb
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|32
|Team Jurojin
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|32
|Team Kattar MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|32
|Team RDA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|32
|Team Sparta
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|32
|Texas Elite MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|32
|Toshido MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|32
|Universidade da Luta
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|32
|Unrivaled Athletics
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|32
|Vos Gym
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|NR
|WCA Fight Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|32
|WWFC Promotion
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|99
|95
|RVCA Training Center
|0.333
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|100
|97
|011 MMA Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|100
|97
|Allstars Training Center
|0.500
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|100
|97
|Atherton Submission Wrestling
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|100
|97
|Atos
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|100
|138
|Blackzilians
|0.500
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|100
|97
|Busan Team M.A.D.
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|100
|97
|Bushido Academie
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|100
|97
|Cesar Gracie Fight Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|100
|32
|Champions Freestyle MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|100
|97
|Cobra Kai MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|100
|32
|Combat Sports Academy
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|100
|97
|Constrictor Team
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|100
|97
|Core MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|100
|138
|Corinthians MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|100
|97
|Elevation Fight Team
|0.500
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|100
|32
|Fight Club Berkut
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|100
|97
|Freestyle Fighting Academy
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|100
|97
|Glover Teixeira Training Centre
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|100
|97
|Hawaii Elite MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|100
|97
|Integrated MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|100
|97
|KBC Pribram-MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|100
|97
|Lions High Performance Centre
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|100
|138
|Long Island MMA
|0.500
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|100
|97
|Luttrell/Yee MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|100
|32
|Macaco Gold Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|100
|32
|Mash Fight Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|100
|97
|Ralph Gracie Jiu-Jitsu
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|100
|32
|Redline Training Center
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|100
|97
|Resiliance Training Centre
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|100
|97
|Ricardo Almeida BJJ
|0.500
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|100
|97
|Serra-Longo Fight Team
|0.500
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|100
|138
|Shark Top Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|100
|97
|Silverback Fight Club
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|100
|97
|Syndicate MMA
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|100
|97
|Team Destruction
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|100
|97
|Team Hunt
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|100
|97
|Team Irish
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|100
|97
|Team Markos
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|100
|32
|Team Oyama
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|100
|97
|Team Renzo Gracie
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|100
|32
|Team Sityodtong
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|100
|97
|Team Wildman Vale Tudo
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|100
|97
|Titans MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|100
|97
|Tri-Force MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|144
|136
|Hard Knocks 365
|0.533
|8
|7
|0
|1
|-1
|144
|95
|Nova Uniao
|0.533
|8
|7
|0
|1
|-1
|144
|136
|Parana Vale Tudo
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|147
|138
|2 Knuckle Sports
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|138
|Academie Pro Fight
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|138
|Academy of Combat Arts
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|138
|Academy of Martial Arts
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|138
|American Top Team Atlanta
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|138
|American Top Team Gwinnett
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|138
|Arte Suave Copenhagen
|0.400
|2
|3
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|138
|Austin Kickboxing Academy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|138
|Australian Top Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|138
|B.J. Penn Fight Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|138
|Baltic Challenge Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|222
|Bastion Tychy
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|138
|Broadway Jiu-Jitsu
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|138
|BTT Canada
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|138
|Budokan Martial Arts
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|138
|C1-MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|138
|Cage Combat Academy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|138
|Canadian Martial Arts Centre
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|138
|Cave Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|138
|Chute Boxe
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|138
|Country Club
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|138
|De Tomas MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|138
|Elite Edge MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|222
|Evolucao Thai
|0.429
|3
|4
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|138
|Factoryx Muay Thai
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|138
|Fight Fit Militia
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|138
|Finnfighters Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|138
|FortFit
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|138
|Fuse MMA
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|138
|Gracie Barra Alaska
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|138
|Gracie Barra BH
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|138
|Gracie Barra Portland
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|138
|Gracie Barra Texas
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|NR
|Grappling Krakow
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|138
|Hammers Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|138
|Hung Mun MMA Studios
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|138
|Hybrid Training Centre
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|138
|Impact Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|138
|Imperio Fight
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|138
|Infight
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|138
|Lauzon MMA
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|138
|Lobo Gym
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|138
|Lutadores Opole
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|138
|M-1 Thai Boxing
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|NR
|Marinoble’s Martial Arts
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|97
|Millennia MMA
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|138
|MPR Endurance MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|138
|New Breed Training Center
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|138
|Octagon MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|138
|Okinawa Dojo
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|138
|Pancrase Gym Sweden
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|138
|Perfect Team MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|138
|Peso Pesado Gold Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|138
|Pit MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|138
|Pittsburgh Fight Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|138
|Reign MMA
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|138
|Reversal Gym Yokohama
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|138
|Rothwell MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|138
|Scorpion Fighting System
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|138
|Shooters MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|138
|Systems Training Center
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|138
|Team Capanay
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|138
|Team Impact
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|138
|Team Pitbull
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|138
|Team Rough House
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|138
|Team Ryano MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|138
|Team Vision
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|138
|Team Wolfpack
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|138
|The MMA Clinic
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|97
|Tillery Combat MMA Academy
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|138
|Top Notch Fitness
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|138
|Trench Tech
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|138
|Trident Performance Training
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|138
|Trojan Sport
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|138
|UAG MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|138
|UFC Gym Winter Springs
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|NR
|Vale Top Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|138
|VFS Academy
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|138
|War Room MMA
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|147
|138
|Wulfrun MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|227
|220
|Tiger Muay Thai
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-3
|228
|222
|Alliance MMA
|0.333
|2
|4
|0
|0
|-4
|228
|222
|Ankos Zapasy
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|228
|222
|Biagtan Muay Thai
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|228
|138
|Combat-Do
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|228
|222
|Elite Combat
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|228
|222
|Entram Team
|0.250
|1
|3
|0
|0
|-4
|228
|222
|Family Fight Team
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|228
|222
|Gracie Barra Woodlands
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|228
|222
|High Altitude Martial Arts
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|228
|222
|Indy Boxing & Grappling
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|228
|222
|Korean Top Team
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|228
|222
|Kugayama Rascal
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|228
|222
|Kukje Gym
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|228
|222
|Maxum BJJ
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|228
|222
|MMA Masters
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|228
|222
|Nostos MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|228
|138
|Pinnacle MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|228
|222
|Scottish Hit Squad
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|228
|138
|Team Quest
|0.333
|2
|4
|0
|0
|-4
|228
|222
|Team Spratt
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|228
|138
|Top Brothers Mexico
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|228
|138
|United Gym
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|228
|222
|Wajutsu Keishukai
|0.250
|1
|3
|0
|0
|-4
|228
|222
|Zuma MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|252
|244
|BJJ United
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|1
|-5
|252
|220
|Demian Maia Jiu-Jitsu
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|1
|-5
|252
|244
|Pitch Black MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|252
|244
|W4R Training Center
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|252
|97
|Xtreme Couture
|0.455
|5
|6
|0
|1
|-5
|257
|247
|Black House/Team Nogueira
|0.364
|4
|7
|0
|0
|-6
|257
|222
|Miller Brothers MMA
|0.000
|0
|3
|0
|0
|-6
|257
|247
|Sikjitsu
|0.200
|1
|4
|0
|0
|-6
|257
|247
|The Pit Elevated
|0.000
|0
|3
|0
|0
|-6
|261
|247
|SBG Ireland
|0.167
|1
|5
|0
|0
|-8
|262
|251
|Jackson-Wink
|0.385
|10
|16
|0
|2
|-18
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: 2017 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: October Update