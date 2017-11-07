The Sports Daily > MMA Manifesto
2017 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: October Update


RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – OCTOBER 25: Andre Fili of the United States looks on during his featherweight bout against Felipe Arantes of Brazil during the UFC 179 at Maracanazinho on October 25, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Mixed martial arts is as lonely, individualistic a sport as exists.  You enter a steel cage, the door gets locked behind you, and all that remains before you is your opponent and the referee.  No teammates, no coaches, no trainers.  You’re alone.

However, outside of the cage (and in between rounds), a fighter is very much not alone.  While the actual competition is individualistic, the preparation for it is very much a team-oriented activity.  Behind every fighter is an endless line of coaches, trainers, training partners, nutritionists, therapists, and teammates.  Fight teams/camps are very much a big happy family of fighters.

So, in that vein, The MMA Manifesto decided to treat MMA fight teams like any other professional sports team and set up standings based on it’s fighters’ wins and losses.  We set up a simple scoring system: 2 points for a win, -2 for a loss, 5 points for a title fight win, -5 for a title fight loss, and ranked the teams.  However, we only did this for fights that took place in the UFC.  Depending on the demand for it, we might expand to other fight promotions in the future.

October update: Roufusport makes it eight months in a row.

2017 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: October Update

Camp Winning % Wins Losses   Title Fights  
              Wins Losses Points
1 1 Roufusport 0.833 10 2 2 0 22
2 2 Team Alpha Male 0.750 12 4 0 0 16
3 6 American Top Team 0.568 25 19 2 2 12
4 8 AMC Pankration 1.000 2 0 2 0 10
5 4 Gracie Technics 1.000 2 0 1 0 7
5 4 PMA Super Martial Arts 1.000 2 0 1 0 7
7 11 Tata Fight Team 0.714 5 2 0 0 6
7 NR Team Kaobon 1.000 3 0 0 0 6
9 8 CSA Holland 1.000 1 0 1 0 5
9 8 Strong Style Fight Team 1.000 1 0 1 0 5
9 NR Team Ferguson 1.000 1 0 1 0 5
12 3 Alan Belcher MMA 0.667 4 2 0 0 4
12 32 Arizona Combat Sports 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
12 11 Ascension MMA 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
12 11 Belmore Kickboxing Academy 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
12 32 Brunson’s MMA & Fitness 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
12 11 Champion Team 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
12 11 China Top Team 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
12 11 Elite Team 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
12 11 Frankiko Team 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
12 11 Glory MMA 0.750 3 1 0 0 4
12 11 Grudge Training Center 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
12 32 Michigan Top Team 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
12 11 MMA Lab 0.556 10 8 0 0 4
12 11 Pura Vida BJJ 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
12 11 Strela Team 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
12 11 Team Curran 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
12 11 Team Frank Vidal 5050 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
12 11 Team Lloyd Irvin 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
12 11 Team Tavares 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
12 11 Team Tiger Schulmann 0.750 3 1 0 0 4
12 11 Tristar 0.563 9 7 0 0 4
12 11 Ultimate Training Centre 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
34 31 American Kickboxing Academy 0.500 4 4 1 0 3
35 32 303 Training Center 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
35 32 Akhmat Fight Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
35 32 All or Nothing 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
35 6 Astra Fight Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
35 32 Berkut Fight Club 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
35 32 Big Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
35 32 Black Sheep MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
35 32 Central Valley Combat Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
35 32 Chris Rees Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
35 97 CM Systems 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
35 32 Delincuentes MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
35 32 Disorderly Conduct 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
35 32 Dragon Combat 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
35 32 Evolve MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
35 32 Fight Ready 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
35 32 Fit NHB 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
35 11 Frontline Academy 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
35 32 Gile Ribeiro Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
35 NR Gorets MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
35 32 Gym 23 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
35 32 Hakushinkai Karate 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
35 32 Higher Level MMA 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
35 32 HMC Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
35 32 K Dojo Warrior Tribe 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
35 32 KB-VT Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
35 32 Kiboju MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
35 97 Kings MMA 0.545 6 5 0 0 2
35 32 Knoxville MMA 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
35 32 Korean Zombie MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
35 32 K-Taro Dojo 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
35 32 Legion Fight Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
35 32 London Shootfighters 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
35 97 Marajo Brothers Team 0.600 3 2 0 0 2
35 32 Mike’s Gym 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
35 NR Mixed Martial Pro Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
35 32 MMA Factory 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
35 NR MMA Gold 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
35 32 MMA-KEGI 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
35 NR OCS Jiu-Jitsu 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
35 32 One Kick’s Gym 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
35 32 Peterson Grappler’s 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
35 NR Piranha Grappling Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
35 32 Pitbull Martial Arts Center 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
35 32 Planet Eater 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
35 32 Power MMA 0.600 3 2 0 0 2
35 97 Renzo Gracie Jiu-Jitsu 0.600 3 2 0 0 2
35 32 Revolution MMA 0.600 3 2 0 0 2
35 32 Ring Demon Jiu-Jitsu 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
35 32 S4 Fight Club 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
35 32 Saekson Muay Thai 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
35 32 Silva’s Boxing 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
35 32 Spartan Fitness 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
35 32 Team Climb 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
35 32 Team Jurojin 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
35 32 Team Kattar MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
35 32 Team RDA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
35 32 Team Sparta 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
35 32 Texas Elite MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
35 32 Toshido MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
35 32 Universidade da Luta 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
35 32 Unrivaled Athletics 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
35 32 Vos Gym 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
35 NR WCA Fight Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
35 32 WWFC Promotion 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
99 95 RVCA Training Center 0.333 1 2 1 0 1
100 97 011 MMA Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
100 97 Allstars Training Center 0.500 4 4 0 0 0
100 97 Atherton Submission Wrestling 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
100 97 Atos 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
100 138 Blackzilians 0.500 3 3 0 0 0
100 97 Busan Team M.A.D. 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
100 97 Bushido Academie 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
100 97 Cesar Gracie Fight Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
100 32 Champions Freestyle MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
100 97 Cobra Kai MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
100 32 Combat Sports Academy 0.500 2 2 0 0 0
100 97 Constrictor Team 0.500 2 2 0 0 0
100 97 Core MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
100 138 Corinthians MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
100 97 Elevation Fight Team 0.500 5 5 0 0 0
100 32 Fight Club Berkut 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
100 97 Freestyle Fighting Academy 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
100 97 Glover Teixeira Training Centre 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
100 97 Hawaii Elite MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
100 97 Integrated MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
100 97 KBC Pribram-MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
100 97 Lions High Performance Centre 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
100 138 Long Island MMA 0.500 3 3 0 0 0
100 97 Luttrell/Yee MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
100 32 Macaco Gold Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
100 32 Mash Fight Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
100 97 Ralph Gracie Jiu-Jitsu 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
100 32 Redline Training Center 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
100 97 Resiliance Training Centre 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
100 97 Ricardo Almeida BJJ 0.500 4 4 0 0 0
100 97 Serra-Longo Fight Team 0.500 4 4 0 0 0
100 138 Shark Top Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
100 97 Silverback Fight Club 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
100 97 Syndicate MMA 0.500 2 2 0 0 0
100 97 Team Destruction 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
100 97 Team Hunt 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
100 97 Team Irish 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
100 97 Team Markos 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
100 32 Team Oyama 0.500 2 2 0 0 0
100 97 Team Renzo Gracie 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
100 32 Team Sityodtong 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
100 97 Team Wildman Vale Tudo 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
100 97 Titans MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
100 97 Tri-Force MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
144 136 Hard Knocks 365 0.533 8 7 0 1 -1
144 95 Nova Uniao 0.533 8 7 0 1 -1
144 136 Parana Vale Tudo 0.667 2 1 0 1 -1
147 138 2 Knuckle Sports 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
147 138 Academie Pro Fight 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
147 138 Academy of Combat Arts 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
147 138 Academy of Martial Arts 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
147 138 American Top Team Atlanta 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
147 138 American Top Team Gwinnett 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
147 138 Arte Suave Copenhagen 0.400 2 3 0 0 -2
147 138 Austin Kickboxing Academy 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
147 138 Australian Top Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
147 138 B.J. Penn Fight Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
147 138 Baltic Challenge Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
147 222 Bastion Tychy 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
147 138 Broadway Jiu-Jitsu 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
147 138 BTT Canada 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
147 138 Budokan Martial Arts 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
147 138 C1-MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
147 138 Cage Combat Academy 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
147 138 Canadian Martial Arts Centre 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
147 138 Cave Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
147 138 Chute Boxe 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
147 138 Country Club 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
147 138 De Tomas MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
147 138 Elite Edge MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
147 222 Evolucao Thai 0.429 3 4 0 0 -2
147 138 Factoryx Muay Thai 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
147 138 Fight Fit Militia 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
147 138 Finnfighters Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
147 138 FortFit 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
147 138 Fuse MMA 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
147 138 Gracie Barra Alaska 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
147 138 Gracie Barra BH 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
147 138 Gracie Barra Portland 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
147 138 Gracie Barra Texas 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
147 NR Grappling Krakow 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
147 138 Hammers Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
147 138 Hung Mun MMA Studios 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
147 138 Hybrid Training Centre 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
147 138 Impact Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
147 138 Imperio Fight 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
147 138 Infight 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
147 138 Lauzon MMA 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
147 138 Lobo Gym 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
147 138 Lutadores Opole 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
147 138 M-1 Thai Boxing 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
147 NR Marinoble’s Martial Arts 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
147 97 Millennia MMA 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
147 138 MPR Endurance MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
147 138 New Breed Training Center 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
147 138 Octagon MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
147 138 Okinawa Dojo 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
147 138 Pancrase Gym Sweden 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
147 138 Perfect Team MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
147 138 Peso Pesado Gold Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
147 138 Pit MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
147 138 Pittsburgh Fight Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
147 138 Reign MMA 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
147 138 Reversal Gym Yokohama 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
147 138 Rothwell MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
147 138 Scorpion Fighting System 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
147 138 Shooters MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
147 138 Systems Training Center 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
147 138 Team Capanay 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
147 138 Team Impact 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
147 138 Team Pitbull 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
147 138 Team Rough House 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
147 138 Team Ryano MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
147 138 Team Vision 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
147 138 Team Wolfpack 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
147 138 The MMA Clinic 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
147 97 Tillery Combat MMA Academy 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
147 138 Top Notch Fitness 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
147 138 Trench Tech 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
147 138 Trident Performance Training 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
147 138 Trojan Sport 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
147 138 UAG MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
147 138 UFC Gym Winter Springs 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
147 NR Vale Top Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
147 138 VFS Academy 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
147 138 War Room MMA 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
147 138 Wulfrun MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
227 220 Tiger Muay Thai 0.500 1 1 0 1 -3
228 222 Alliance MMA 0.333 2 4 0 0 -4
228 222 Ankos Zapasy 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
228 222 Biagtan Muay Thai 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
228 138 Combat-Do 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
228 222 Elite Combat 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
228 222 Entram Team 0.250 1 3 0 0 -4
228 222 Family Fight Team 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
228 222 Gracie Barra Woodlands 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
228 222 High Altitude Martial Arts 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
228 222 Indy Boxing & Grappling 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
228 222 Korean Top Team 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
228 222 Kugayama Rascal 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
228 222 Kukje Gym 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
228 222 Maxum BJJ 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
228 222 MMA Masters 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
228 222 Nostos MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
228 138 Pinnacle MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
228 222 Scottish Hit Squad 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
228 138 Team Quest 0.333 2 4 0 0 -4
228 222 Team Spratt 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
228 138 Top Brothers Mexico 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
228 138 United Gym 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
228 222 Wajutsu Keishukai 0.250 1 3 0 0 -4
228 222 Zuma MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
252 244 BJJ United 0.333 1 2 0 1 -5
252 220 Demian Maia Jiu-Jitsu 0.333 1 2 0 1 -5
252 244 Pitch Black MMA 0.000 0 1 0 1 -5
252 244 W4R Training Center 0.000 0 1 0 1 -5
252 97 Xtreme Couture 0.455 5 6 0 1 -5
257 247 Black House/Team Nogueira 0.364 4 7 0 0 -6
257 222 Miller Brothers MMA 0.000 0 3 0 0 -6
257 247 Sikjitsu 0.200 1 4 0 0 -6
257 247 The Pit Elevated 0.000 0 3 0 0 -6
261 247 SBG Ireland 0.167 1 5 0 0 -8
262 251 Jackson-Wink 0.385 10 16 0 2 -18

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: 2017 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: October Update