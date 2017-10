The Prelim Breakout Star is a once per event article that helps fans get to know those who will be entertaining them from the undercard. The intention of the article is not to bring attention to the most talented guy on the preliminary card, but rather one that the common fan may have overlooked or underestimated.

After the unfortunate cancellation of our last week’s breakout star’s fight, we hope to get someone who actually gets to showcase his skills this week. Here’s what we have cooked up for you.

Brian Kelleher

Nickname – Boom

Affiliation – Long Island MMA

From – Long Island, New York

Height – 5’6″

Weight – 135lbs (Bantamweight)

Record – 17-8 (1-1 UFC)

What makes him impressive

When all of the little guys at Team Alpha Male are getting their Joe Rogan props about having the best guillotines in all of MMA, this man is being overlooked. His squeeze has been described by top bantamweight Aljamain Sterling as the tightest he’s ever felt. The proof here is in the pudding; in his short notice UFC debut, he submitted out Iuri Alcantara with the choke. What made it the most impressive though is how fast the jiu jitsu black belt, Alcantara, tapped.

Why he has been overlooked

After that quick and violent victory in his UFC debut, Kelleher wasted no time getting back in the cage. Some of which was so that he could ride the momentum; some may have been since there was a fight card coming up in his native Long Island. However, in that bout, he was caught by an equally slick submission by rising star Marlon Vera. While a loss to Vera, who also recently finished Brad Pickett, is nothing that should derail a career, it did slow the momentum.

What makes this a good match-up

Stasiak is the type of guy who will likely not shy away from a grappling exchange with Kelleher. However, Kelleher’s compact frame and his wrestling ability should make it easier for him to dictate where it goes. Although Stasiak clearly has some chops off of his back, his striking is slower than Kelleher’s, which may make him simply stay on the feet. Plus, Statsiak has not knocked out an opponent in nearly 6 years. So, it would appear that Kelleher has all the means to make this the fight that he wants.

