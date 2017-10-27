UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Oct 27/17

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS – SEPTEMBER 02: Darren Till of England celebrates victory against Bojan Velickovic of Serbia after their Welterweight bout during the UFC Fight Night at Ahoy on September 2, 2017 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Welterweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rank, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Tyron Woodley
|553.5
|2
|2
|2
|Robbie Lawler
|460
|3
|3
|6
|Rafael dos Anjos
|319.5
|4
|4
|5
|Jorge Masvidal
|235
|5
|5
|4
|Demian Maia
|223.5
|6
|6
|3
|Stephen Thompson
|219.5
|7
|8
|8
|Colby Covington
|181
|8
|9
|11
|Santiago Ponzinibbio
|177.5
|9
|53
|9
|Darren Till
|174
|10
|10
|16
|Alex Oliveira
|167.5
|11
|21
|13
|Kamaru Usman
|149.5
|12
|11
|12
|Neil Magny
|148
|13
|12
|14
|Gunnar Nelson
|147
|14
|NR
|7
|Carlos Condit
|143
|14
|7
|10
|Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone
|143
|16
|13
|Jake Ellenberger
|109
|17
|14
|Alex Garcia
|102
|18
|15
|Leon Edwards
|101
|19
|29
|Mike Perry
|95
|20
|16
|15
|Dong Hyun Kim
|94.5
|21
|19
|Tim Means
|91.5
|22
|20
|Bryan Barberena
|91
|23
|22
|Sean Strickland
|89
|24
|23
|Alberto Mina
|84.5
|25
|24
|Matt Brown
|83
|26
|25
|Mickey Gall
|82.5
|26
|25
|Ryan LaFlare
|82.5
|28
|27
|Peter Sobotta
|81.5
|29
|32
|Keita Nakamura
|77
|30
|18
|Warlley Alves
|71.5
|31
|30
|Yancy Medeiros
|70
|32
|28
|Sergio Moraes
|68.5
|33
|31
|Zak Cummings
|66
|34
|32
|Erick Silva
|65
|35
|34
|Jordan Mein
|64
|36
|35
|Omari Akhmedov
|61.5
|37
|36
|Thiago Alves
|61
|38
|17
|Niko Price
|59
|39
|37
|Ben Saunders
|58.5
|40
|38
|Vicente Luque
|53
|41
|39
|James Krause
|52.5
|42
|40
|Mike Pyle
|47
|43
|41
|Danny Roberts
|46.5
|44
|42
|Randy Brown
|45
|45
|43
|Li Jingliang
|43.5
|46
|44
|Alexander Yakovlev
|43
|46
|44
|Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
|43
|48
|46
|Nordine Taleb
|42
|49
|48
|Chad Laprise
|40
|50
|49
|Alan Jouban
|39.5
|51
|50
|Belal Muhammad
|37
|52
|47
|Hyun Gyu Lim
|34
|53
|55
|Shinsho Anzai
|32.5
|54
|51
|Joe Proctor
|32
|55
|52
|Tarec Saffiedine
|31
|56
|54
|Bojan Velickovic
|26
|57
|55
|Galore Bofando
|25
|57
|55
|Luan Chagas
|25
|59
|59
|Zak Ottow
|24.5
|60
|60
|Tom Breese
|24
|61
|62
|Abdul Razak Alhassan
|22.5
|61
|62
|Antonio Braga Neto
|22.5
|63
|61
|Alex Morono
|20.5
|63
|64
|Court McGee
|20.5
|65
|65
|Max Griffin
|20
|66
|66
|Kiichi Kunimoto
|18
|66
|66
|Lyman Good
|18
|68
|68
|Dominique Steele
|17.5
|69
|69
|Emil Meek
|10
|69
|69
|Sultan Aliev
|10
|71
|71
|Nico Musoke
|7
|72
|NR
|Daichi Abe
|5
|72
|72
|Jonathan Meunier
|5
|72
|72
|Sheldon Westcott
|5
|75
|75
|Jessin Ayari
|4.5
|75
|72
|Luke Jumeau
|4.5
|75
|75
|Nathan Coy
|4.5
|78
|77
|Dhiego Lima
|3.5
|79
|NR
|Alex Reyes
|0
|79
|78
|Bobby Nash
|0
|79
|78
|Brian Camozzi
|0
|79
|78
|Charlie Ward
|0
|79
|78
|Davi Ramos
|0
|79
|78
|Frank Camacho
|0
|79
|78
|Jim Wallhead
|0
|79
|78
|Oliver Enkamp
|0
|79
|78
|Sabah Homasi
|0
|79
|NR
|Salim Touahri
|0
|79
|78
|Tom Gallicchio
|0
Check back Monday for our lightweight rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Featherweights/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights/Strawweights
Pound for Pound
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Oct 27/17