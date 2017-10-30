UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Oct 30/17

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Lightweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Conor McGregor 406 2 2 2 Tony Ferguson 384 3 3 12 Al Iaquinta 258 4 5 14 Anthony Pettis 229 5 4 8 Kevin Lee 212.5 6 6 9 Dustin Poirier 207 7 7 13 Beneil Dariush 180 8 15 Francisco Trinaldo 179 9 8 11 Michael Chiesa 177 10 9 5 Eddie Alvarez 171.5 11 10 10 Michael Johnson 171 12 11 3 Khabib Nurmagomedov 170 13 12 James Vick 151 14 13 4 Edson Barboza 144.5 15 14 16 Mairbek Taisumov 119 16 16 Islam Makhachev 114.5 17 17 Paul Felder 107.5 18 18 15 Evan Dunham 106.5 19 19 Charles Oliveira 106 20 20 Leonardo Santos 101.5 21 22 Rustam Khabilov 91.5 22 23 Joe Lauzon 88.5 23 24 Abel Trujillo 87.5 24 25 Diego Sanchez 81.5 25 21 Jim Miller 78.5 26 26 Stevie Ray 73 27 27 Alan Patrick 70.5 28 28 Jake Matthews 70 29 29 Adriano Martins 69 30 30 Gilbert Burns 67.5 31 31 Michel Prazeres 65.5 32 32 Gregor Gillespie 56 32 32 Olivier Aubin-Mercier 56 34 34 Drew Dober 54.5 35 35 Dan Hooker 54 36 36 Jon Tuck 53 37 37 Kajan Johnson 52.5 38 38 Magomed Mustafaev 52 39 39 Tony Martin 51 40 40 David Teymur 47.5 41 41 Chris Wade 45.5 42 42 Bobby Green 45 43 NR Hacran Dias 43 43 43 Joseph Duffy 43 45 44 Jason Saggo 42.5 46 45 6 Justin Gaethje 40 47 46 Vinc Pichel 38.5 48 47 Nik Lentz 38 49 48 Joaquim Silva 36 49 48 Lando Vannata 36 51 50 John Makdessi 35.5 52 51 Johnny Case 35 53 52 Drakkar Klose 34.5 53 52 Marc Diakiese 34.5 55 54 Clay Guida 32 55 54 Will Brooks 32 57 56 Alex White 31.5 58 57 Sage Northcutt 30.5 59 58 Marco Polo Reyes 30 60 74 Dong Hyun Kim 29.5 61 NR Jared Gordon 27.5 62 59 Damir Hadzovic 25 62 59 Jordan Rinaldi 25 64 61 Erik Koch 24 64 61 Scott Holtzman 24 66 63 Teemu Packalen 22.5 67 64 Andrew Holbrook 22 67 64 Tae Hyun Bang 22 69 66 Alvaro Herrera 20 69 66 Ross Pearson 20 71 68 Desmond Green 18 72 69 Josh Emmett 17 73 70 Damien Brown 12.5 74 72 Jason Gonzalez 9 74 70 Takanori Gomi 9 76 73 Frankie Perez 8 77 74 Danny Henry 5 77 74 Darrell Horcher 5 77 80 Marcin Held 5 77 74 Thibault Gouti 5 81 78 Felipe Silva 4.5 82 79 Josh Burkman 3 83 80 Claudio Puelles 0 83 80 Daniel Teymur 0 83 80 Devin Powell 0 83 80 Mads Burnell 0 83 80 Michael McBride 0 83 NR Nasrat Haqparast 0

