UFC 217 Fight Card

UFC 217: Bisping vs St-Pierre

Nov 4, 2017

Madison Square Garden

New York City, New York

UFC 217: Bisping vs St-Pierre Card

Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)

UFC Middleweight Championship:

Michael Bisping – champion (31-7, #4 ranked middleweight) vs Georges St-Pierre (25-2, #3 ranked middleweight)

UFC Bantamweight Championship:

Cody Garbrandt – champion (11-0, #3 ranked bantamweight) vs T.J. Dillashaw (15-3, #1 ranked bantamweight)

UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship:

Joanna Jedrzejczyk – champion (14-0, #1 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Rose Namajunas (14-2, #2 ranked women’s strawweight)

Welterweights:

Stephen Thompson (13-1-1, #6 ranked welterweight) vs Jorge Masvidal (32-12, #4 ranked welterweight)

Middleweights:

Johny Hendricks (18-7, #26 ranked middleweight) vs Paulo Borrachinha (10-0, #39 ranked middleweight)

Prelims (FS1 – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:

James Vick (11-1, #12 ranked lightweight) vs Joe Duffy (16-2, #43 ranked lightweight)

Heavyweights:

Walt Harris (10-5, #15 ranked heavyweight) vs Mark Godbeer (12-3, #26 ranked heavyweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Michael Oleksiejczuk (12-2, #23 ranked featherweight) vs Ion Cutelaba (13-3, 1 NC, #37 ranked featherweight)

Welterweights:

Randy Brown (9-2, #42 ranked welterweight) vs Mickey Gall (4-0, #25 ranked welterweight)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:30 pm Eastern)

Heavyweights:

Aleksei Oleinik (52-10-1, #10 ranked heavyweight) vs Curtis Blaydes (7-1, 1 NC, #22 ranked heavyweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Ovince Saint Preux (21-10, #5 ranked light heavyweight) vs Corey Anderson (10-3, #22 ranked light heavyweight)

Bantamweights:

Aiemann Zahabi (7-0, #39 ranked bantamweight) vs Ricardo Ramos (10-1, #39 ranked bantamweight)

