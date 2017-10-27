UFC 216 Sold More PPVs Than Initially Reported

LAS VEGAS, NV – JULY 9: Tony Ferguson in the audience during the UFC 213 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 9, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

After initially being reported to be among the lowest-selling UFC pay-per-views of all-time, UFC 216 ended up doing a bit better. Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer now states that the event sold around 200,000 PPVs, rather than the 120,000 initial estimate. Still not great, but better. In fact, about $2-3 million better for the UFC’s coffers.

UFC 216 was headlined by two title fights – Tony Ferguson vs Kevin Lee for the Interim UFC Lightweight Championship, and Demetrious Johnson vs Ray Borg for the UFC Flyweight Championship.