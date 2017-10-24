MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Oct 23/17

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Every night we’ll post our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup, letting you know what fights have been announced that day. You’re welcome.
UFC
Vicente Luque (11-6-1) vs Niko Price (10-0, 1 NC) – UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Machida – Oct 28th
Ovince Saint Preux (21-10) vs Corey Andereson (9-3) – UFC 217 – Nov 4th
Will Brooks (18-3) vs Nik Lentz (27-8-2) – UFC Fight Night: Werdum vs Tybura – Nov 19th (18th in North America)
Damien Brown (17-10) vs Frank Camacho (20-5) – UFC Fight Night: Werdum vs Tybura – Nov 19th (18th in North America)
Alex Caceres (13-10) vs Wang Guan (16-1-1) – UFC Fight Night: Silva vs Gastelum – Nov 25th
Li Jingliang (13-4) vs Zak Ottow (15-4) – UFC Fight Night: Silva vs Gastelum – Nov 25th
Tecia Torres (9-1) vs Michelle Waterson (15-5) – UFC 218 – Dec 2nd
Aljamain Sterling (14-2) vs Rani Yahya (24-9) – UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs Ortega – Dec 9th
Jason Knight (20-3) vs Gabriel Benitez (19-6) – UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs Ortega – Dec 9th
Benito Lopez (8-0) vs Albert Morales (7-2-1) – UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs Ortega – Dec 9th
Kamaru Usman (11-1) vs Emil Meek (9-2, 1 NC) – UFC 219 – Dec 30th
Dan Hooker (14-7) vs Marc Diakiese (12-1) – UFC 219 – Dec 30th
Vitor Belfort (26-13, 1 NC) vs Uriah Hall (13-8) – UFC Fight Night 124 – Jan 14th
Rizin
Ian McCall (13-5-1) vs Manel Kape (7-1) – Rizin FF 8 – Dec 29th
ONE Championship
Flyweight Championship: Adriano Moraes (16-2) vs Danny Kingad (7-0) – ONE Championship 65 – Nov 10th
Middleweight Championship: Ben Askren (17-0, 1 NC) vs Shinya Aoki (39-7, 1 NC) – ONE Championship: Immortal Pursuit – Nov 10th
Women’s Atomweight Championship: Angela Lee (8-0) vs Mei Yamaguchi (16-10-1) – ONE Championship: Immortal Pursuit – Nov 10th
