BJJ ace Mackenzie Dern made it 4-0 last weekend at LFA 24, and was the fight card’s top earner.

Here are the fighter payouts for the event, released by the Arizona Boxing and MMA Commission.

Mackenzie Dern: $12,000 ($6,000 to show, $6,000 win bonus)

Curtis Millender: $3,500 ($1,750 to show, $1,750 win bonus)

Vinicius Zani: $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)

Cory Sandhagen: $2,800 ($1,400 to show, $1,400 win bonus)

Larue Burley: $2,500 ($1,250 to show, $1,250 win bonus)

Matthew Frincu: $2,000

Joey Miolla: $1,750

Keoni Diggs: $1,700 ($850 to show, $850 win bonus)

Glen Baker: $1,500 ($750 to show, $750 win bonus)

Mandy Polk: $1,200

Maycon Mendonca: $1,200

Luiz Lobo-Gavinho: $1,200

Manny Villareal: $1,000 ($500 to show, $500 win bonus)

Kevin Natividad: $750

Nicholas Chasteen: $750

Ace Martinez: $500

