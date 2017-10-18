BJJ ace Mackenzie Dern made it 4-0 last weekend at LFA 24, and was the fight card’s top earner.
Here are the fighter payouts for the event, released by the Arizona Boxing and MMA Commission.
Mackenzie Dern: $12,000 ($6,000 to show, $6,000 win bonus)
Curtis Millender: $3,500 ($1,750 to show, $1,750 win bonus)
Vinicius Zani: $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)
Cory Sandhagen: $2,800 ($1,400 to show, $1,400 win bonus)
Larue Burley: $2,500 ($1,250 to show, $1,250 win bonus)
Matthew Frincu: $2,000
Joey Miolla: $1,750
Keoni Diggs: $1,700 ($850 to show, $850 win bonus)
Glen Baker: $1,500 ($750 to show, $750 win bonus)
Mandy Polk: $1,200
Maycon Mendonca: $1,200
Luiz Lobo-Gavinho: $1,200
Manny Villareal: $1,000 ($500 to show, $500 win bonus)
Kevin Natividad: $750
Nicholas Chasteen: $750
Ace Martinez: $500
