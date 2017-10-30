Georges St-Pierre Career Earnings

(UFC only – doesn’t include PPV and/or undisclosed bonuses)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC 46 – Jan 31/04 – W (Parisyan) – $6,000 ($3,000 to show, $3,000 win bonus)

UFC 48 – Jun 19/04 – W (Hieron) – $8,000 ($4,000 to show, $4,000 win bonus)

UFC 50 – Oct 22/04 – L (Hughes) – $9,000*

UFC 52 – Apr 16/05 – W (J. Miller) – $18,000 ($9,000 to show, $9,000 win bonus)

UFC 54 – Aug 20/05 – W (Trigg) – $28,000 ($13,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus)

UFC 56 – Nov 19/05 – W (Sherk) – $35,000 ($16,000 to show, $19,000 win bonus)

UFC 58 – Mar 4/06 – W (Penn) – $48,000 win/show

UFC 65 – Nov 18/06 – W (Hughes) – $85,000 ($55,000 to win/show, $30,000* Knockout of the Night bonus)

UFC 69 – Apr 7/07 – L (Serra) – $70,000*

UFC 74 – Aug 25/07 – W (Koscheck) – $140,000 ($70,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus)

UFC 79 – Dec 29/07 – W (Hughes) – $210,000 ($80,000 to show, $80,000 win bonus, $50,000 Submission of the Night bonus)

UFC 83 – Apr 19/08 – W (Serra) – $160,000 ($80,000 to show, $80,000 win bonus)*

UFC 87 – Aug 9/08 – W (Fitch) – $220,000 ($80,000 to show, $80,000 win bonus, $60,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC 94 – Jan 31/09 – W (Penn) – $400,000 ($200,000 to show, $200,000 win bonus)

UFC 100 – Jul 11/09 – W (Alves) – $400,000 ($200,000 to show, $200,000 win bonus)

UFC 111 – Mar 27/10 – W (Hardy) – $400,000 ($200,000 to show, $200,000 win bonus)*

UFC 124 – Dec 11/10 – W (Koscheck) – $500,000 ($200,000 to show, $200,000 win bonus, $100,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC 129 – Apr 30/11 – W (Shields) – $400,000 ($200,000 to show, $200,000 win bonus)*

UFC 154 – Nov 17/12 – W (Condit) – $470,000 ($200,000 to show, $200,000 win bonus, $70,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC 158 – Mar 16/13 – W (Diaz) – $400,000*

UFC 167 – Nov 16/13 – W (Hendricks) – $450,000 ($400,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

Georges St-Pierre Career Earnings: $4,457,000