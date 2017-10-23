(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
Demian Maia Scouting Report
Vitals
6’0″ 170 lbs (Welterweight)
72″ reach, Southpaw
Nov 6, 1977
Record
25-7 (UFC: 19-7)
Current Streak
1 straight loss
Training
4th degree black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Numerous grappling championships
Championships Held
Super Challenge Tournament Winner (83 kg): 2006
Strengths
– perhaps the best BJJ practitioner in the sport
– an absolute beast at welterweight
– very physically strong at current weight class
– extremely experienced
– great submission skills
– has never been submitted
– has only been (T)KO’d twice in his career
– very good at passing guard
– southpaw
– good ground and pound
– somehow manages to hardly ever get struck in a fight
– on an incredibly hot streak
Weaknesses
– despite fighting at middleweight before, still a bit undersized (height, reach) for welterweight
– has lost when he has fought the elite of the elite
– not much striking skills – doesn’t land (or attempt) many strikes
– inaccurate striker
– horrible takedown accuracy & defense
– if unable to get take opponent down then he is lost
– getting up there in years
Synopsis
Demian Maia has been pretty much unstoppable at welterweight.
