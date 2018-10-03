When we fight fans watch these fights we look for that devastating knockout for entertainment. We want that stunning comeback victory, that underdog story, but how is this affecting the fighters? The forthcoming encounter between Khabib and McGregor is set to be the biggest in UFC history as anticipation continues to build. Can McGregor topple the unbeaten Russian and further cement his legacy or will Khabib continue his stunning record of 26 victories without defeat? You can visit the link https://www.betfair.com/sport/mixed-martial-arts/event?eventId=28831591 and bet on the fight. Khabib is the current 4/7 favourite with McGregor in at 6/4. But what about the injuries to fighters in the days following the fight?

From the punches, kicks and elbows you can imagine that the injuries which follow are commonplace for fighters. Whether it be headaches, bumps, bruises or even broken bones, the life of a fighter is always going to end in a damaged body following a hard fought encounter.

The after-effects of combat sports have been the subject of widespread discussion and debate for some time and you only have to see the affect it can have on the brain over a long period of time to see why. One of the sport’s leading women fighters of the recent past, Ronda Rousey, received a six month medical suspension after her defeat due to a negative head CT scan. After failing to return to the form that enabled her to become the driving force of women’s mixed martial arts she has now retired from the sport.

So how can certain injuries affect a fighter in the aftermath of a fight? Many injuries can make simple tasks hard to accomplish, something that isn’t realised until they try using their injured body part. A bad injury to the hands or ribs, which are commonplace in the sport, make everyday tasks hard to complete.

One area of the body that takes considerable damage on fight night is the legs, in particular the thighs, following many well placed kicks. This can occasionally lead to swelling and considerable bruising before the bout is even over and more so in the days afterwards. This can result in a fighter having difficulty walking for days and weeks.

Key areas that also receive a lot of damage are the ribs and torso from body shots via kicks and punches, which can make life difficult for them for a long time. Have you ever had a rib injury? This can result in a lot of difficulty in everyday tasks such as breathing, sleeping and even laughing. Rib injuries are usually slow-healing cartilage therefore they can take a long period of time to heal.

The final area of the body that takes extensive damage is the head. This is always the part of the body that is targeted the most by an opponent, so it is inevitable that damage is going to follow. This could be concussion which, as previously mentioned, can cause serious long term trouble later on in the careers or lives of fighters. Active fighters, such as Mark Hunt and UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway, have had to be passed fit to fight in recent times through this.

Injuries on the face can range from broken noses and jaws, to concussions, to cuts and swelling of the eyes: these injuries are commonplace and are expected in combat sports. This list is the harsh reality of what follows for fighters in the aftermath of fight night.

Related

View the original article on