Ahead of the UFC 229, UFC hosted a press conference with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. For the first time ever, face to face. If you are a gambling man, will you be betting on MMA?

A heads up the press conference started late, as one of the fighters was late to the party. So scroll ahead in the video to the 40:04 mark.

Everyone and their dog knows who Conor McGregor is at this point and you know he is good for a quote or two. Well, below we have listed a few of his more notable ones from the UFC 229 press conference.

Conor McGregor

“I came back for the love of this, to shut this man up. This rat; this weasel!

“A man who grows in numbers but when confronted on his own cowers away, that’s what you saw on the bus. He shit his jocks. I came back for the love of fighting and the love of war. I am going to enjoy putting a beating on this glass-jawed rat.”

“Now, you’ re up on the real shit kid, you’re with the real dogs now… Your fake belt over there, you beat the guy ranked No.11, a real estate agent. You bring that belt up on stage like it’s a real belt? You’re a phoney, a fake and I’m going to expose you. You’re going to be smoked on October 6 and I am going to love every second of it.”

“You’re going to be wrestling my knuckle out of your orbital bone.”

“I just thank the lord Jesus Christ that man hadn’t got the balls to step foot off that bus. Because trust me, if that bus door had opened, this man would be dead right now. This man would be in a box and I would be in a cell and we would not have this great fight ahead of us. There are many things I can speak on about that incident about the lead-up and about my emotions and things like that, but there are still many ongoing situations in it, so I am just here to compete.”

“I can’t believe he’s 26-0. I’ve never met an unbeaten amateur in the game. He’s fought nobody. Absolutely nobody.”

“The man was a fanboy. He bought t-shirts of mine. He supported the cause. You little fan-boy. You little fan-boy (expletive).”

“I’ll believe one (round to win). He has a glass jaw. All my Chechen friends, they tell me they have chicken jaws in Dagestan.”

