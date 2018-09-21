Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk will step inside the Octagon across from Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 231 in a women’s flyweight match-up.

This bout will be for the vacant UFC women’s flyweight championship, which will have serious UFC betting power. The inaugural champ, Nicco Montano was stripped of her title when her bout against Shevchenko at UFC 228 was canceled due to health complications. This set up an immediate title shot for Shevchenko in her next outing.

Jedrzejczyk (14-2) will look to stay in the win column after outpointing Tecia Torres in July. Prior to that victory, the Polish superstar lost back to back fights against Rose Namajunas. Those were the first two losses of her professional career.

This will be J.J’s first bout at 125-pounds and she was eager to make the move up, as she had interest in fighting Shevchenko for some time now.

Shevchenko (15-3) is ranked at number 1 in the division. This comes after defeating Priscila Cachoeira at a UFC Fight Night event in February. That bout earned the Russian ‘Performance of the Night’ honors.

The two have faced off previously, however, never in MMA action. In kickboxing appearances, Shevchenko is 3-0 against the former UFC women’s strawweight champ Jedrzejczyk.

UFC 231 takes place on December 8 from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The main event is for the UFC featherweight championship, as title holder Max Holloway takes on number one contender Brian Ortega. There are a slough of Canadian’s gracing the fight card as well.

The current UFC 231 fight card looks as follows:

Champ Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega – for featherweight title

Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Valentina Shevchenko – for vacant women’s flyweight title

Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Gilbert Burns

Chad Laprise vs. Dhiego Lima

Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Elias Theodorou

Kyle Bochniak vs. Hakeem Dawodu

Devin Clark vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Nina Ansaroff vs. Claudia Gadelha

