Thursday September 20, 2018 was a sad day within the MMA community. Founder of the former Florida based MMA team, Blackzilians, Glenn Robinson died.

Robinson’s death was first noted by reporter Christopher James on his Facebook, and later confirmed by Robinson’s daughter Sam via social media.

“According to an Instagram post, a former athlete from the Blackzilians has posted that team founder, Glenn Robinson has passed away.

According to @Nick Salchow, Robinson passed away from a heart attack.

The controversial leader of that team, that had a huge rivalry with American Top Team, and was the home of some of the best fighters in the world at one time or another including Rashad Evans, Alistair Overeem, Anthony Johnson, and many others, left us way too soon!

The Blackzilians made a meteoric rise in the world of mixed martial arts camps, and the rivalry with American Top Team was so large that the UFC dedicated a whole season of The Ultimate Fighter to it.

Robinson told MMAJunkie.com, “There’s some really good people, and for those people, I want to stay and see through what I started. And there’s some people that I don’t have any negative feelings toward, but I just don’t want to work with. This allowed everyone to get their way.”

Robinson certainly made a splash, a big one at that in a short period of time. Something that isn’t easy to accomplish in the world of mixed martial arts fighting.

I hope he rests in peace, and I’m grateful for what he brought to the world of mixed martial arts while he was here on earth.

#RIPGLENN#BLACKZILLIANS”

The Boca Raton, Florida native died of a suspected heart attack.

The Blackzilians was home to many of MMA’s most talented fighters. Those included UFC champions Rashad Evans, Eddie Alvarez, and Vitor Belfort, as well as title contender Anthony “Rumble” Johnson.

Unfortunately over the past few years, the Blackzilians floundered, as many of the top fighters moved on with former head coach Henri Hooft.

Robinson was a guest on MMASucka.com’s Sucka Radio in 2015 when he was a coach on season 21 of The Ultimate Fighter. He spoke about his time on The Ultimate Fighter and how he feels it’s portraying his guys, how the Blackzilians were really formed, Anthony Johnson getting the title shot against Daniel Cormier and more.

A memorial service for Robinson will be held on Sunday (Sept. 23, 2018) at 10:30 a.m. ET inside Temple Beth El Memorial Gardens in Davie, Florida.

