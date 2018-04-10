Newly Announced Bouts
Patrick Sabatini (8-1) vs. Jose “Machine Gun” Mariscal (6-3) – Featherweight
Bobby “The Wolfman” Moffett (10-3) vs. Enrique “Kike” Gonzalez (4-1) – Featherweight
J.P. “Too Much” Saint Louis (3-1) vs. Josh Streacker (4-1) – Welterweight
Zach Fears (8-2) vs. Tim Cho (6-2) – Lightweight
Brian Peterson (2-0) vs. Oscar “Ogre” Kush (2-1) – Heavyweight
Jesse Parker (1-1) vs. Askar Askar (6-0) – Bantamweight
Muhammad “Hurricane” Abdullah (9-4) vs. John Troyer (15-12) – Light Heavyweight
John “Big Poppa” Popi (pro debut) vs. Mazen Ballout (pro debut) – Welterweight
Kanat Tassybay (1-1) vs. Oscar Hernandez (pro debut) – Catchweight
Previously Announced Main & Co-Main Events
Andrew Kapel (11-6) vs. Kevin Nowaczyk (15-3) – Welterweight
Mohammed Usman (2-0) vs. Don’Tale Mayes (3-1) – Heavyweight
Victory Fighting Championship, in conjunction with Hoosier Fight Club, has lined up a total of 11 bouts
for the eagerly anticipated VFC 60 event set for Saturday, April 14 th at the Horseshoe Casino in
Hammond, Indiana.
The VFC 60 card is headlined by a welterweight bout pitting former Hoosier Fight Club champions
against each other as Andrew Kapel takes on Kevin “Give Me Your Lunch Money” Nowaczyk. In the
night’s co-main event, high-end heavyweight prospect Mohammed “The Motor” Usman will see how he
stacks up against Don’Tale “King Kong” Mayes.
Tickets for VFC 60 are on sale now at both Ticketmaster.com and Cagetix.com/VFC.
VFC 60 will air live on UFC FIGHT PASS® with all the action from inside the famed VFC square cage
beginning at 9 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CT / 6 p.m. PT.
Sabatini vs. Mariscal
Fighting out of Philadelphia, PA, Sabatini, who is the reigning CFFC featherweight champion, brings a six-
fight winning streak to his VFC/HFC debut. Five of those six victories have come via submission and three
were registered inside the opening round.
With the Horseshoe Casino situated just outside Chicago, Mariscal will look to utilize his hometown
advantage especially since this will be his first fight since September 2017. Mariscal has won three of his
last four outings with two of those victories coming by knockout in a combined 1:59.
Moffett vs. Gonzalez
Moffett will be making his fifth appearance at an HFC event, and the 27-year- old from Homewood,
Illinois, is on a solid roll having won six of his last eight bouts. Of his 10 career victories, six have come
via submission.
Gonzalez is also on a hot streak with three straight wins. The Illinois fighter has registered knockouts in
two of his latest wins coming in a combined time of just 34 seconds.
Saint Louis vs. Streacker
Fighting out of Milwaukee, WI, Saint Louis has picked up victories in both of matchups leading into this
fight, including a first-round submission in under three minutes. Streacker, who fights out of Chicago,
has bounced back from a loss in his pro debut to pick up four consecutive victories, including three by
knockout. In the co-main event of HFC 36 this past February, Streacker finished Craig Furth is just 1:04.
Fears vs. Cho
Missouri native Fears is on a tear with five wins in a row and all five being finishes (three knockouts, two
submissions). Cho, who fights out of Crystal Lake, Illinois, has won two straight, and holds two knockouts
and two submissions amongst his career wins.
Peterson vs. Kush
Both Peterson and Kush have proven to be finishers in the opening stages of the careers in the
heavyweight ranks. Peterson, who fights out of Lake Forest, Illinois, has posted knockouts in both of his
bouts, while Kush, who will be representing Oceanside, CA, has locked up first-round knockouts in both
of his victories.
Parker vs. Askar
Tennessee native Parker picked up his first pro victory via a first-round submission. Askar, who fights out
of Milwaukee, will be making sixth appearance at an HFC event, and the 25-year- old sports four finishes
on his perfect record (two knockouts, two submissions).
Abdullah vs. Troyer
Fighting out of Dayton, OH, Abdullah has picked up wins in three of his last five outings. He will stand
across from 12-year veteran Troyer who snapped a short losing streak with a first-round submission win
at the HFC show back in February. Now based in Chicago, Troyer has totaled five knockouts and eight
submissions during his career.
Popi vs. Ballout
Two fighters will make their pro debuts after strong runs in the amateur ranks. Popi, who fights out of
Plymouth, IN, went 9-2 as an amateur, while Ballout, who is from Orland Hills, IL, was a perfect 5-0.
Tassybay vs. Hernandez
This will be the second outing for Tassybay in an HFC event after picking up his first pro win with a
decision verdict last September. Hernandez steps out of the amateur ranks after going 3-0 with all three
wins coming by knockout.
UFC FIGHT PASS is available on: personal computers, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV, iPhone, iPad,
Apple TV, Android, Chromecast,
