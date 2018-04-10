Newly Announced Bouts

Patrick Sabatini (8-1) vs. Jose “Machine Gun” Mariscal (6-3) – Featherweight

Bobby “The Wolfman” Moffett (10-3) vs. Enrique “Kike” Gonzalez (4-1) – Featherweight

J.P. “Too Much” Saint Louis (3-1) vs. Josh Streacker (4-1) – Welterweight

Zach Fears (8-2) vs. Tim Cho (6-2) – Lightweight

Brian Peterson (2-0) vs. Oscar “Ogre” Kush (2-1) – Heavyweight

Jesse Parker (1-1) vs. Askar Askar (6-0) – Bantamweight

Muhammad “Hurricane” Abdullah (9-4) vs. John Troyer (15-12) – Light Heavyweight

John “Big Poppa” Popi (pro debut) vs. Mazen Ballout (pro debut) – Welterweight

Kanat Tassybay (1-1) vs. Oscar Hernandez (pro debut) – Catchweight

Previously Announced Main & Co-Main Events

Andrew Kapel (11-6) vs. Kevin Nowaczyk (15-3) – Welterweight

Mohammed Usman (2-0) vs. Don’Tale Mayes (3-1) – Heavyweight

Victory Fighting Championship, in conjunction with Hoosier Fight Club, has lined up a total of 11 bouts

for the eagerly anticipated VFC 60 event set for Saturday, April 14 th at the Horseshoe Casino in

Hammond, Indiana.

The VFC 60 card is headlined by a welterweight bout pitting former Hoosier Fight Club champions

against each other as Andrew Kapel takes on Kevin “Give Me Your Lunch Money” Nowaczyk. In the

night’s co-main event, high-end heavyweight prospect Mohammed “The Motor” Usman will see how he

stacks up against Don’Tale “King Kong” Mayes.

Tickets for VFC 60 are on sale now at both Ticketmaster.com and Cagetix.com/VFC.

VFC 60 will air live on UFC FIGHT PASS® with all the action from inside the famed VFC square cage

beginning at 9 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CT / 6 p.m. PT.

Sabatini vs. Mariscal

Fighting out of Philadelphia, PA, Sabatini, who is the reigning CFFC featherweight champion, brings a six-

fight winning streak to his VFC/HFC debut. Five of those six victories have come via submission and three

were registered inside the opening round.

With the Horseshoe Casino situated just outside Chicago, Mariscal will look to utilize his hometown

advantage especially since this will be his first fight since September 2017. Mariscal has won three of his

last four outings with two of those victories coming by knockout in a combined 1:59.

Moffett vs. Gonzalez

Moffett will be making his fifth appearance at an HFC event, and the 27-year- old from Homewood,

Illinois, is on a solid roll having won six of his last eight bouts. Of his 10 career victories, six have come

via submission.

Gonzalez is also on a hot streak with three straight wins. The Illinois fighter has registered knockouts in

two of his latest wins coming in a combined time of just 34 seconds.

Saint Louis vs. Streacker

Fighting out of Milwaukee, WI, Saint Louis has picked up victories in both of matchups leading into this

fight, including a first-round submission in under three minutes. Streacker, who fights out of Chicago,

has bounced back from a loss in his pro debut to pick up four consecutive victories, including three by

knockout. In the co-main event of HFC 36 this past February, Streacker finished Craig Furth is just 1:04.

Fears vs. Cho

Missouri native Fears is on a tear with five wins in a row and all five being finishes (three knockouts, two

submissions). Cho, who fights out of Crystal Lake, Illinois, has won two straight, and holds two knockouts

and two submissions amongst his career wins.

Peterson vs. Kush

Both Peterson and Kush have proven to be finishers in the opening stages of the careers in the

heavyweight ranks. Peterson, who fights out of Lake Forest, Illinois, has posted knockouts in both of his

bouts, while Kush, who will be representing Oceanside, CA, has locked up first-round knockouts in both

of his victories.

Parker vs. Askar

Tennessee native Parker picked up his first pro victory via a first-round submission. Askar, who fights out

of Milwaukee, will be making sixth appearance at an HFC event, and the 25-year- old sports four finishes

on his perfect record (two knockouts, two submissions).

Abdullah vs. Troyer

Fighting out of Dayton, OH, Abdullah has picked up wins in three of his last five outings. He will stand

across from 12-year veteran Troyer who snapped a short losing streak with a first-round submission win

at the HFC show back in February. Now based in Chicago, Troyer has totaled five knockouts and eight

submissions during his career.

Popi vs. Ballout

Two fighters will make their pro debuts after strong runs in the amateur ranks. Popi, who fights out of

Plymouth, IN, went 9-2 as an amateur, while Ballout, who is from Orland Hills, IL, was a perfect 5-0.

Tassybay vs. Hernandez

This will be the second outing for Tassybay in an HFC event after picking up his first pro win with a

decision verdict last September. Hernandez steps out of the amateur ranks after going 3-0 with all three

wins coming by knockout.

UFC FIGHT PASS is available on: personal computers, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV, iPhone, iPad,

Apple TV, Android, Chromecast,

